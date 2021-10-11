Engage with the Taliban or face the collapse of Afghanistan, warns Prime Minister Imran





ISLAMABAD The United States should take the initiative to engage with the Taliban in order to save Afghanistan from a new chaos that would most affect Pakistan as its immediate neighbor, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In an interview with the Middle East Eye, the Prime Minister touched on a wide range of topics, including developments in Afghanistan, ties to the United States, New Zealand’s cancellation of cricket tours and England and China’s allegations of mistreatment of the Muslim Uyghur community.

Khan said the United States must provide aid to Afghanistan or face another chaotic phase in the country that will become a safe haven for Islamic State militants.

Washington must take action in the face of looming challenges, as Pakistan has already lost tens of thousands of people to the US-led war in Afghanistan, he said.

It’s a really critical time and the United States needs to pull itself together because people in the United States are in shock, he told MEE in an interview in Islamabad.

They were imagining some kind of democracy, nation building or liberated women, and suddenly they find out that the Taliban is back. There is so much anger and shock and surprise. Unless America takes the lead, we fear there is chaos in Afghanistan and we will be hit the hardest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said: The world must engage with Afghanistan because if it pushes it back, within the Taliban movement there are extremists, and it could easily go back to the 2000 Taliban and that would be a desaster.

The Taliban, who regained power in Afghanistan after toppling the government led by Ashraf Ghani in mid-August, are still sanctioned by the United States, preventing the group from accessing the country’s funds to the tune of $ 9 billion. dollars held by the United States.

He warned that the sanctions would trigger a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where half of the population lives below the poverty line.

If they leave Afghanistan like that, my worry is that Afghanistan could easily go back to 1989 when the Soviets and the United States left and over 200,000 Afghans died in the chaos, he said. declared, referring to the civil war that followed the Soviet withdrawal from the country.

Khan told the international media that he warned Biden, John Kerry and Harry Reid then all senators – in 2008 that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

Responding to a question, he said the current government is not inclusive, but said the structure in place is a transitional structure.

They need an inclusive government because Afghanistan is a diverse society, he said, adding that he is working closely with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in this regard.

Interviews with TTP

Speaking of talks with the TTP, he said the formation consisted of 50 groups and that he was trying to reconcile those elements that were ready to hold talks.

Now we are trying to talk to those who can be reconciled because it is in a position of strength. I always believed that all insurgencies ended up on the dialogue table, like the IRA [Irish Republican Army] for example, he says.

He said the Taliban government had assured that the TTP would not be allowed to launch attacks against Pakistan from inside Afghan territory.

We must now speak to those whom we can reconcile and [persuade to] give up arms and live like normal citizens.

Condemning the US drone attacks in Afghanistan, he said: This is the most foolish way to fight terrorism. Carry out a drone attack on a mud hut in the village and expect there to be no casualties. And often drones would target the wrong people.

Khan said it was too early to predict the regional effect of the precipitous US withdrawal.

But he said China was the emerging power that would take action to fill the void and had backed Pakistan.

He also appreciated China for its help in Pakistan during difficult times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/engage-with-taliban-or-face-collapse-of-afghanistan-pm-imran-warns-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos