Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

32 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















Vinay Dube will be the CEO of Akasa Air and the airline plans to start operations in India by summer 2022.

Akasa Airlines from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala receives NoC from Ministry of Aviation


New trends

Story-board | Great Indian advertising reimagined



namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi469.2511.252.46
ntpc144.803.702.62
Nhpc30.55-0.05-0.16
Indiabulls Hsg241.800.900.37

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting