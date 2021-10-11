Politics
Boris Johnson rules out four-day workweek
A government minister ruled out any return to a 1970s-style four-day workweek.
Damian Hinds, Minister of Security and Borders, said Boris Johnson was not considering the move amid rising energy costs.
Ministers are facing calls to continue talks with industry bosses in an effort to prevent companies from collapsing.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke with industry leaders last week, and ministers and officials are expected to continue speaking with companies on Monday and throughout the week.
But the government faces demands for immediate action to protect businesses from rising costs.
Hinds said there was no chance of a nationwide movement to change working hours. “We live in a country where the government does not define the model of the work week,” he said. “Thank goodness we are not living in the 1970s.”
The minister was referring to a period in 1974 when industrial actions and strikes triggered a three-day workweek in which the government rationed the use of electricity except in essential industries.
However, Hinds did not completely rule out fears that factories would shut down an extra day a week due to energy shortages, saying it was “of concern.”
He also defended the business secretary from lying allegations after Treasury officials dramatically slapped Kwarteng’s comments over the weekend that he was working with them to support energy companies.
Hinds also said it was important for the government to consider the impact of the energy crisis on the consumer.
“It’s really, really important that we think about the consumer in this area, and price caps are part of protecting consumers with programs like the hot house rebate.”
The notion of a four-day week has been raised increasingly by unions in recent years, with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) passing a motion to introduce such a system in September.
He passed without opposition and claimed that the British working day was among the longest in Europe.
Scotland has announced that it will be testing a four-day week earlier this year, and polls have always shown that the public supports the idea.
Elsewhere, Hinds has sought to highlight what he called the UK’s “strong underlying economy” amid the energy crisis as a positive rationale.
“The way the economy has come back has been really impressive, actually. Unemployment has not reached the levels people expected 12 or 18 months ago.”
While the UK experienced the deepest recession of any G7 economy at the start of the pandemic, it saw record growth of 5.5% in the second quarter of 2021 and experienced a faster-than-expected recovery.
Watch this: Minister denies business secretary lied about Treasury claims
