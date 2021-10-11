US must engage with Taliban to avoid crisis, says Imran





Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the United States to provide assistance to Afghanistan to prevent the collapse of the Afghan state so that it does not become a safe haven for global terrorists, especially the Islamic State.

In an interview with Middle East Eye, broadcast on Monday, the prime minister said the United States had no choice but to support the new Taliban regime, because failure to do so would also result in humanitarian catastrophe.

“This is a really critical time and the United States has to pull itself together because people in the United States are in shock,” he said, referring to the fall of Kabul at the hands of Taliban forces in August.

“They were imagining some kind of democracy, nation building or liberated women, and suddenly they find out that the Taliban are back. There is so much anger and shock and surprise. Unless America takes the lead, we fear there is chaos in Afghanistan and we will be hit the hardest. “

Imran said support for the Taliban would also help control the rise of Islamic State in Afghanistan and that the United States should do everything to support a stable government in the country.

The prime minister added that “the world must engage with Afghanistan because if it pushes it back there are extremists within the Taliban movement, and it could easily revert to the 2000 Taliban and it would be a disaster. . “

According to Prime Minister Imran, 75 percent of the Afghan national budget depended on foreign aid, meaning that imposing sanctions on the Taliban would lead to a humanitarian crisis. He warned that abandoning Afghanistan like the United States did in the 1990s would lead to civil war.

The Prime Minister told the outlet that he warned Joe Biden, John Kerry and Harry Reid – then all senators – in 2008 that they were creating a quagmire in Afghanistan for which there was no military solution.

Two years later, General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, then head of the Pakistani military, conveyed the same message to US President Barack Obama, but no one listened.

“But unfortunately they were led by their generals. And do you know what generals always say: give us more troops and more time.

Speaking about the takeover of Kabul, Imran said: “We were so relieved, because we expected a bloodbath, but what happened was a peaceful transfer of power. But we also felt we were blamed for it. Three hundred thousand [Afghan army] the troops surrendered without a fight, so it’s clear we didn’t tell them to surrender.

In response to a question about an inclusive government in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran said the current setup in Afghanistan was not inclusive, but called it a “transitional” government.

“They need an inclusive government because Afghanistan is a diverse society,” he said, adding that Pakistan was in contact with neighboring states, especially Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, to encourage Taliban to expand their representation.

Fundamental rights

Speaking on the state of basic rights, Imran said the Taliban should be urged to keep their promises.

“They made the right statements and have no other choice. What else are we going to do if we sanction them? The best way is to get them to preach.

“But if you force them, I imagine the nature of people is such that they will grow back and that would be counterproductive.”

According to the Prime Minister, there were clearly different currents within the movement and a lack of clear leadership on some issues.

Speaking about Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the prime minister said the TTP was made up of 50 groups and the government was interested in talks with factions willing to reconcile.

“Now we are trying to talk to those who can be reconciled because it is in a position of strength. I always believed that all insurgencies ended up on the dialogue table, like the IRA [Irish Republican Army] for example, ”he said, referring to the Northern Irish peace agreement.

He said the Afghan Taliban had given assurances to Pakistan that the TTP would not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan, adding that the former Kabul regime and Indian intelligence agencies had facilitated the TTP’s attacks. .

Khan further condemned the continued use of drones by the United States in Afghanistan.

“This is the craziest way to fight terrorism. Carry out a drone attack on a mud hut in the village and expect there to be no casualties. And often drones would target the wrong people.

When asked if Pakistan would allow the United States to launch strikes targeting ISIS in Afghanistan from Pakistan, Imran said, “They don’t need a base here because we don’t have a base here. no need to be part of a conflict again.

“No country has paid such a heavy price as we have. Eighty thousand Pakistanis died. The economy has been devastated. 150 billion dollars have been lost to the economy. It was called the most dangerous place on earth. Three and a half million people have been internally displaced.

Imran said it was too early to comment on the regional effect of the US exit, but said China, as an emerging power, would fill the void. He said China had supported Pakistan during its last, darkest days.

“Which country came to help? We were going belly down. It was China that helped us. You always remember those who help you in difficult times.

Modi copies Israeli tactics

During the interview, Imran said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using the tactics employed by Israel in Palestine to change the demographics of occupied Indian Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran said India violated the Geneva Convention by amending India’s constitution to end Kashmir’s autonomy.

According to the Prime Minister, India enjoys impunity within the international community because the West considers it a “bulwark against China”.

But he said India had also benefited from a deepening of strategic and military relations with Israel, forged by Modi’s visit to the country in July 2017.

“[Israel has] builds such a solid security apparatus and [they] just crush anything. They send people who kill and assassinate and they have full immunity, ”he said.

“Whatever the United Nations General Assembly says, they have complete confidence in the United States’ veto in the Security Council. So they get away with anything. And I feel that India is feeling [it has immunity] because they are used … as a bulwark against China.

Imran also spoke about the volatile control line. He said, “If you look at the flash points, the nuclear flash point right now in the world is probably Pakistan-India because nowhere else is there a situation where there are two countries. equipped with nuclear weapons that had three wars before being equipped with nuclear weapons. . “

He added: “We have not had a war since then because of the [nuclear] dissuasive. “He said, however, that the first months of his tenure as prime minister had been” nervous and dangerous. “” Once two nuclear-weaponized countries find themselves in the same situation as us, it can go wrong. ‘anywhere. “

