Amit Shah says under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership issues were resolved





Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in an interview with the parliamentary channel -Sansad TV- after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public life, said the problems still had existed and they would be, but Modi fixed these issues immediately. “During Modiji’s successful tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, there was a silver lining not only in Gujarat but across the country that there was no loophole in the multi-party democratic system. It can be successful, it can deliver and can go to the last person, ”said Amit Shah “There are problems. There will be problems. There will also be problems in the future. But today, after Modi Ji became prime minister, the problems are resolved immediately. There was an attempt. to find a solution and it is pursued with sensitivity, ”added Shah. Amit Shah also sought to demolish the perception that the Prime Minister was dictatorial in his approach and instead said he was a good listener and patiently listened to people. “I have never met a listener like him. Whatever the topic of a meeting, Modi Ji speaks as little as needed and listens to everyone patiently. He considers the value of the person’s opinion and then makes a decision. So there is no truth in the accusations that he is dictatorial. Speaking about the life of the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior, who has been a close political collaborator of Modi since his days in Gujarat, said: “There have been three major stages in the life of Prime Minister Modi, all three were difficult. “Modi Ji’s public life can be divided into three parts. First as general secretary (organization) after joining the BJP. Second, as the chief minister of Gujarat. Third – As Prime Minister in national politics. As the general secretary (organization) of Gujarat, he set a great example of how a party’s credibility can be built in the minds of the public. Less than a year after becoming Union Minister, the BJP launched Gujarat Yatra. In 1990, we had a 50 percent stake in the government. In 1995 we had an absolute majority and from there to this day the BJP has not looked back, ”Shah said. Recounting Prime Minister Modi’s life as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Amit Shah said he has a knack for understanding administrative nuances. He worked hard and had great patience. “After becoming chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi Ji understood the nuances of the administration with great patience, involved experts in the administration and presented the government’s plans to the people,” said Amit Shah. The minister referred to the prime minister’s hard work, meticulous planning and tenacity in implementation and said that this has contributed to the emergence of the BJP as a political power. “The Bhuj earthquake was once considered a stain on the BJP. But, the post-earthquake development was appreciated by the whole world. You can visit Bhuj and see the development yourself. On the one hand, there is Latur after the earthquake, and on the other, there is Bhuj. The whole of Bhuj has been renovated, the growth rate increased by 37% after the earthquake, ”said the Minister of the Interior.

