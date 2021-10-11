Indonesian President appeals ruling against him for contamination





This content was published on October 11, 2021 – 07:31

Jakarta, Oct 11 (EFE) .- Indonesian President Joko Widodo has appealed a court ruling that found him, along with other senior government officials, of negligence for failing to address the pollution problem environment in the capital, Jakarta, official sources reported. On Monday. According to Firdaus Ribuman, spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry, Widodo presented his legal appeal on September 28 with the environment, health and interior ministers against the decision taken by the central district court. from Jakarta. The appeal comes after the court ordered on September 16 to step up measures against pollution and directly blamed the authorities for the deterioration in air quality. In 2019, a group of citizens lodged a complaint against various ministries and local authorities demanding stricter regulations on air quality standards, in addition to increased control and penalties for violators, considering the laws. current too lenient. The capital court ruled that the defendants had acted “negligently” and ordered Widodo to tighten national air quality laws in order to “protect human health, the environment and the ecosystem” . The magistrates’ panel also demanded an action plan from the ministries of environment, health and interior to reduce pollution in Jakarta and ensure that local governments in the capital and neighboring provinces of Banten and East Java, with large industrial estates, comply with the standards. The Indonesian capital is consistently among the cities with the highest air pollution index in the world due to the high concentration of cars, emissions from coal-fired power plants and pollution from industrial areas, among other factors, highlighted by environmental activists. EFE sh-esj / nc / ig EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the content of EFE’s services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agence EFE SA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/indonesia-contaminaci%25C3%25B3n_el-presidente-de-indonesia-recurre-el-fallo-en-su-contra-por-contaminaci%25C3%25B3n/47017930 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

