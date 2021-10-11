Cologne mosques to start broadcasting a call to prayer every Friday

Mosques in Cologne, as well as the largest in Germany, will be allowed to broadcast the call to prayer through loudspeakers every Friday afternoon.

The information comes after an agreement was reached between the city of Cologne and the Muslim Quarter to ease restrictions, which the city’s mayor introduced on Monday.

However, the choice sparked a backlash from parts of Germany, with one expert contradicting the mayor’s statement that the initiative was about variety, instead calling the call to prayer a “gift of energy.” .

Pictured: Cologne’s central mosque, which will be licensed to broadcast themezzin – the call to prayer – as part of a two-year pilot program introduced by the city’s mayor

Cologne’s 35 mosques can now broadcast the call to prayer – or muezzin – for up to 5 minutes on Fridays between noon and 3 p.m., as part of a two-year initiative.

This is Cologne’s central mosque, which was opened in 2018 after turning into a flashpoint for anti-Muslim sentiment of well-appropriate events, especially following an influx of applicants. asylum in 2015-2016.

“Many Cologne residents are Muslims. In my opinion, it is a mark of respect to allow the call of the muezzin, ”Cologne mayor Henriette Reker wrote on Twitter.

“The call to prayer is said to be part of the bells of Cologne Cathedral – the largest Gothic church in Northern Europe – as sounds heard by them arriving at the main practice station in the metropolis,” said she declared.

“It shows that variety is appreciated and experienced in Cologne,” she added, while warning: “Anyone who doubts questions is questioning Cologne’s identity and our peaceful coexistence.”

In countries with a Muslim majority, the faithful are called to pray by amuezzin 5 times a day. It is used to remind those that the day to day prayers are about to begin.

The two-year-old pilot will allow muezzin shows to take place with the main weekly attendee, which takes place every Friday afternoon. In the photo: worshipers contained in the central mosque in Cologne

Cologne mayor Henriette Reker (pictured in May, file photo) announced on Monday that permission had been granted to broadcast the call to prayer every Friday.

Traditionally, the call to prayer may be known as the minaret – or tower – of a mosque, but today the call is usually made through loudspeakers.

The two-year pilot will allow such broadcasts to take place with the main weekly attendee, which occurs every Friday afternoon.

During the controversy surrounding the development of the Grand Mosque, donors have reassured the general public to some extent that it may not routinely broadcast the call to prayer, or azan, which is heard 5 times a day in Muslim countries.

The city said mosques seeking to broadcast the call should adjust to their speaker count limits and notify neighbors in advance.

Some have criticized the pilot project.picture Journalist Daniel Kremer claimed that several mosques in Cologne were funded by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, “a person who opposes the liberal values ​​of our democracy,” he said.

“It is misleading to equate church bells with the call to prayer,” Kremer added. “The bells are a sign without phrases that also helps to tell the time. But the muezzin shouts “Allah is kind! and ‘I testify that there is no God but Allah.’ It’s a huge distinction.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the inauguration ceremony of the brand new mosque in Cologne, Germany on Saturday September 29, 2018

“It is misleading to equate church bells with the call to prayer,” Bild journalist Daniel Kremer said. Pictured: Gothic Cologne Cathedral (archive photo)

Integration specialist Ahmad Mansour challenged the mayor’s position that broadcasting calls to prayer is about variety, rather than saying it is about energy.

“It’s not about ‘non-secular freedom’ or ‘variety’, as Mayor Reker claims, Mansour told Bild. Mosque operators need visibility. They welcome the muezzin as a gift of energy. on their neighborhoods.

Calls to dismiss the lawsuit have also arrived here from the Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CSU).

Party deputy secretary general Florian Hahn told Bild: “In Bavaria we don’t look for such model ratings. They will not be part of our western custom. In addition, calls to prayer will not be desired to follow the Islamic faith. ‘

Some 4.5 million Muslims remain in Germany, the largest non-secular minority group, and Cologne is just not the main metropolis in the country to allow mosques to broadcast the call to prayer.

Mosques in Gelsenkirchen and Dren – as well as in North Rhine-Westphalia, which has a large neighborhood of Turkish immigrants – have been spreading messages since the 1990s.

Themuezzin dates back to the 7th century and the early days of Islam, when the caller’s job was to call the faithful to the 5 obligatory prayers each day.