Yachts! Helipads! VIP! Meet the massive Boris Johnsons Marbella

This is a slight change from last year’s camping trip to the Applecross Peninsula. After a year of stoppage in Scotland, the Prime Minister ditched the staycay for a 600 acre luxury estate in Marbella, Spain, owned by Tory pal Zac Goldsmith.

Boris and Carrie Johnson would have flown to the famous Costa del sol seaside resort this week with their 17-month-old son Wilf, who enjoys his first trip abroad before becoming a big brother.

Goldsmith may not be in the sun with the Johnsons himself, but if the previous summers are to pass, the PM and his colleagues will be in golden company – Marbella has become a magnet for an eclectic list of celebrities. Hugh grant, Michelle obama and princess diana are among the VIP visitors to Marbella over the years and everyone from Cristiano Ronaldo To Vladimir Poutine is supposed to own a house there.

From (surprising) VIP neighbors to beach clubs they should be heading to for a date night, that’s what the Johnsons can expect when they reach the Marbs Plateau …

A domain worthy of royalty

A large luxury villa on the border between Marbella and Benahavis is how a Spanish police source described the private Johnsons hotspot, but the location has since been confirmed: a hillside villa owned by a peer conservative. Zac Goldsmith, set in a private 600 acre wooded estate known as Torre Tramores. According to the owners, it is the most enchanting, picturesque and serene private estate in the south. Spain.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Patrol cars have been spotted outside the property in recent days and reports suggest it has the security of a PM: the exclusive estate comes with its own helipad and the 13-bed main house has ‘a two bedroom apartment with private access, perfect for a pregnant Mrs Johnson and their grandson Wilf.

To follow the dog – pictured with the Johnsons last year in Scotland – has not (yet) been seen, but he would presumably like to frolic in the forest.

(Pixabay)

The Johnsons join a long line of personalities who have stayed on the estate, from Hugh Grant to members of the royal family. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former professional cricketer, was pictured there on his honeymoon in 1995 with his then wife Jemima Goldsmith, Zacs’ sister and the Princess Diane rumor has it that she stayed there after her divorce from Prince charles.

Neighborhood watch

The prime minister may have to go incognito if he and his wife want to slip away for tapas – according to locals, the area has been nicknamed The Superstars Cul-De-Sac for its growing playground of vacation properties owned by the rich and famous. Among them: Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is said to have built a lavish 20 million ten-bedroom house in the gated community of La Zagaleta, a few miles from Goldsmiths in the Andalusian hills.

(AFP / Getty Images)

The private domain would have two swimming pools, a helipad and a garage for 22 vehicles. The Johnsons should therefore keep an eye out for one of the President’s fleets of bomb-proof vehicles and luxury limousines.

Other prominent neighbors include Alan sugar and Rod stewart, who both have luxury beachfront villas, and Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently bought a 1.4 million waterfront property in Marbella with his own golf course.

Spain sun set

The statesman loves the sunny coast. Barack obama flew away for a stay in 2019, and his wife Michelle had stayed there nine years earlier in 2010, spending her visit to the Ricardo Arranzs Villa Padierna hotel in nearby Benahavis.

Insiders recommend a day trip to Puerto Bans, where the Johnson Clan can watch superyachts, including a 37 million cruiser, Titania, which was recently used by stars including Emma Corrin to replicate Diana’s famous party with Dodi Fayed while filming the 2022 series of The crown.

Other members of the Marbs ensemble include Tom cruise, Samuel L Jackson, Simon cowell and Steven gerrard, who love Marbella’s famous Golden Mile – home to the Marbella Club hotel, which seats 1,000 a night, known for its sequin treadmill of Audrey hepburn and the Rolling stones to the Towie lot.

It is not known if the Prime Minister also endorsed their no-carb philosophy before Marbs.

