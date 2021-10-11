Politics
Yachts! Helipads! VIP! Meet the massive Boris Johnsons Marbella
This is a slight change from last year’s camping trip to the Applecross Peninsula. After a year of stoppage in Scotland, the Prime Minister ditched the staycay for a 600 acre luxury estate in Marbella, Spain, owned by Tory pal Zac Goldsmith.
Boris and Carrie Johnson would have flown to the famous Costa del sol seaside resort this week with their 17-month-old son Wilf, who enjoys his first trip abroad before becoming a big brother.
Goldsmith may not be in the sun with the Johnsons himself, but if the previous summers are to pass, the PM and his colleagues will be in golden company – Marbella has become a magnet for an eclectic list of celebrities. Hugh grant, Michelle obama and princess diana are among the VIP visitors to Marbella over the years and everyone from Cristiano Ronaldo To Vladimir Poutine is supposed to own a house there.
From (surprising) VIP neighbors to beach clubs they should be heading to for a date night, that’s what the Johnsons can expect when they reach the Marbs Plateau …
A domain worthy of royalty
A large luxury villa on the border between Marbella and Benahavis is how a Spanish police source described the private Johnsons hotspot, but the location has since been confirmed: a hillside villa owned by a peer conservative. Zac Goldsmith, set in a private 600 acre wooded estate known as Torre Tramores. According to the owners, it is the most enchanting, picturesque and serene private estate in the south. Spain.
Patrol cars have been spotted outside the property in recent days and reports suggest it has the security of a PM: the exclusive estate comes with its own helipad and the 13-bed main house has ‘a two bedroom apartment with private access, perfect for a pregnant Mrs Johnson and their grandson Wilf.
To follow the dog – pictured with the Johnsons last year in Scotland – has not (yet) been seen, but he would presumably like to frolic in the forest.
The Johnsons join a long line of personalities who have stayed on the estate, from Hugh Grant to members of the royal family. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former professional cricketer, was pictured there on his honeymoon in 1995 with his then wife Jemima Goldsmith, Zacs’ sister and the Princess Diane rumor has it that she stayed there after her divorce from Prince charles.
Neighborhood watch
The prime minister may have to go incognito if he and his wife want to slip away for tapas – according to locals, the area has been nicknamed The Superstars Cul-De-Sac for its growing playground of vacation properties owned by the rich and famous. Among them: Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is said to have built a lavish 20 million ten-bedroom house in the gated community of La Zagaleta, a few miles from Goldsmiths in the Andalusian hills.
The private domain would have two swimming pools, a helipad and a garage for 22 vehicles. The Johnsons should therefore keep an eye out for one of the President’s fleets of bomb-proof vehicles and luxury limousines.
Other prominent neighbors include Alan sugar and Rod stewart, who both have luxury beachfront villas, and Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently bought a 1.4 million waterfront property in Marbella with his own golf course.
Spain sun set
The statesman loves the sunny coast. Barack obama flew away for a stay in 2019, and his wife Michelle had stayed there nine years earlier in 2010, spending her visit to the Ricardo Arranzs Villa Padierna hotel in nearby Benahavis.
Insiders recommend a day trip to Puerto Bans, where the Johnson Clan can watch superyachts, including a 37 million cruiser, Titania, which was recently used by stars including Emma Corrin to replicate Diana’s famous party with Dodi Fayed while filming the 2022 series of The crown.
Other members of the Marbs ensemble include Tom cruise, Samuel L Jackson, Simon cowell and Steven gerrard, who love Marbella’s famous Golden Mile – home to the Marbella Club hotel, which seats 1,000 a night, known for its sequin treadmill of Audrey hepburn and the Rolling stones to the Towie lot.
It is not known if the Prime Minister also endorsed their no-carb philosophy before Marbs.
Read more
Boris Johnson flies to Spain for villa vacation in Marbella
Real life in Marbs: an insider’s guide to what it’s really like to experience on the Costa Del Sol
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/yachts-helipads-vips-meet-boris-112747490.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]