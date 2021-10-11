PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association, Says “Space Sector Is Huge Means Of Progress For Indians 130 Crore”

PM Modi I @ BJP4India | Photo credit: Twitter

Highlights The government allows private actors to contribute to research and development in all sectors, said Prime Minister Modi He stressed that the country’s self-sufficiency campaign is a well-thought-out and well-planned strategy Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw and the head of ISRO, among others, attended the event virtually

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) via video conference, saying India is among the few countries with end-to-end technology in the space sector.

The Prime Minister also interacted with representatives of the space industry on this historic occasion.

“India has witnessed major reforms for the advancement of the space sector and space technology. The basis of India’s 21st century reforms rests on the country’s capabilities and aptitudes … India is one of the few countries to have end-to-end capability in space. Today we are moving towards strengthening space exploration with efficiency and affordability, “he said.

“Our approach is based on four pillars of space reform. First, the freedom to innovate for the private sector. Second, the role of government as a catalyst. Third, preparing young people for the future. And fourth, see the space sector as a resource for the advancement of ordinary people, ”he added.

He also said that in recent years his government has focused not only on research and development of new technologies, but also on ensuring their reach to the ordinary citizen. “Over the past seven years, we have used space technology as a key tool to ensure last mile delivery and transparent governance,” he said.

“A well-planned economic strategy for Aatmanirbhar Bharat”

He also stressed that the country’s self-sufficiency campaign is not only a vision but also a “well thought out, well planned and integrated economic strategy”.

“The country is witnessing dynamic reforms today because our vision is clear. The vision is – #AatmaNirbharBharat. It is not just a vision but a well thought out and well planned integrated economic strategy that will make India a global manufacturing and innovation hub

The Prime Minister said that India’s space sector is a huge vehicle for the advancement of 130 crore of compatriots.

“Our space sector is a huge vehicle for the advancement of 130 crore of compatriots. For us, the space sector means better facilities for mapping, imagery and connectivity for ordinary people. For us, the space sector means better speed from shipment to delivery for contractors, ”he said.

The government helps young innovators and start-ups as a partner

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the government allows private actors to come forward and contribute to research and development in all sectors with greater autonomy. He also said that as a partner, the government is helping industry, young innovators, start-ups and will continue to do so.

“Previously, the space sector was synonymous with government. We have changed that mindset, introduced innovation in the space sector and given the mantra of cooperation between government and startups. This new perspective is important because it is n “Now is not the time for linear innovation for India, but for exponential innovation. This can only be made possible when government plays the role of facilitator and not manager,” he said.

“From space exploration to India’s entry into the end-to-end space system, we need open access public platforms where entrepreneurs can deliver unique solutions,” he added. .

Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) President K Sivan, among others, participated virtually in the event.

About the Indian Space Association (ISpA)

ISpA is the premier industrial association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry. He will undertake political advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space field, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the vision of Prime Minister Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help make India self-sufficient, technologically advanced and a leading player in space, according to an official statement.

ISpA is represented by leading national and global companies with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.