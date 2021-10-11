Turkey exhibits national armored vehicle at science festival





October 11, 2021 17:14 (UTC + 04: 00) 296

By Vugar Khalilov Turkish company TUMOSAN exhibited its 100% domestic tactical wheeled armored vehicle – PUSAT at the eighth Konya Science Festival, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported. TUMOSAN (one of the Albayrak group companies) chassis systems engineer Sinan Ali Yilmaz said the company participated in the Konya Science Festival with the prototype-level hybrid version of the PUSAT vehicle in 2021. Yilmaz noted that the car is the electric and hybrid version of the PUSAT vehicle, which provides mine and ballistic protection and uses four driving modes: running mode, combat mode, economy mode and terrain mode. In operating mode, the vehicle receives movement from the battery and electric motors, which minimizes thermal and acoustic visibility in the operating area, Yilmaz pointed out. In combat mode, the vehicle produces high and intense power and torque using both the internal combustion engine and electric motors to get to the field of operation more quickly, he said. In economy mode, the vehicle performs economy-oriented driving, while in off-road mode, driving is more power-oriented, Yilmaz added. Noting the modular armor system of the vehicle, Yilmaz pointed out, the levels of mine protection and ballistic protection can also be increased. Emphasizing the adaptability of the vehicle to the needs of the users, he added that the body capsules can be modified and configured. The vehicle was designed for nine people and fitted with ASELSAN’s SARP and SARP Zafer systems, he said. Yilmaz stressed that the car is also suitable for use with or without a crew and the ammunition can be loaded inside the vehicle. Other features of the vehicle are mine seats, floating floors and anti-particle screens, Yilmaz said. Yilmaz added that the vehicle is currently at the prototype level and that work continues at the preliminary level. The leading Turkish national company in the defense industry TUMOSAN proves that the country is capable of producing armored vehicles using its domestic engines, transmissions and subsystems. For the first time, TUMOSAN’s PUSAT hybrid vehicle, presented at IDEF-21, attracted a lot of attention. Visiting the TUMOSAN show, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan examined the fully original PUSAT hybrid and was briefed on the car by Albayrak Group Board Chairman Ahmet Albayrak and Vice President Nuri Albayrak. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

