PM Modi launches the Indian Space Association at a virtual event





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at a virtual event. PM Modi also interacted with representatives of the space industry on this occasion. Prime Minister Modi discussed reforms in the space sector and said: “Our approach to space reforms is based on four pillars: the freedom of the private sector in innovation, the role of government as a catalyst, to prepare the young people in the future and see them The space sector as a resource for the advancement of ordinary man. “ The Prime Minister added that with the vision “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, our country is witnessing comprehensive reforms. The Prime Minister said: “It is not just a vision, but a well thought out and integrated economic strategy that facilitates global development.” Prime Minister Modi said. “This is the time for exponential innovation, which can only be achieved when the government does not play the role of manager but of facilitator. Today, the government is sharing its expertise and providing launching pads for the private sector. Today, the ISRO facility is being opened to the private sector. Prime Minister Modi also said that previously the space sector was synonymous with government. He said the ruling government has changed that mindset, introduced innovation to the space sector and given the mantra of government-startup cooperation. This new mantra is needed because now is not the time for linear innovation for India. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ISpA is the premier industrial association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry. He will undertake political advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space field, including the government and its agencies. ISpA echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, making the country a technological breakthrough and a leading player in the space field. ISpA is represented by leading national and global companies with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members are Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. The other main members are Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

