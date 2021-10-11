Car bomb kills several in Syria Afrin | New





At least four people killed and several others injured in a car bomb attack in Afrin, according to reports.

At least four people were killed by a car bomb in the northern Syrian town of Afrin, according to local media and the news agency. Reuters, who cited a local medical source as saying six other people were injured. Videos posted to social media on Monday showed destroyed shops and rubble in the streets near the Kawa roundabout, where a number of government offices are located. Earlier Monday, the Gaziantep governor’s office said three mortar shells fired from across the border fell on the Turkish town of Karkam, located just across the border from Jarablus. A mortar fell near a train station and another in a park, and no injuries were reported, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement. Turkey and Turkish-backed rebel groups have staged three large-scale military operations in northern Syria since 2016, taking territory along the border from ISIL (ISIL) as well as the Protection Units of the Republic of Syria. Syrian Kurdish people (YPG). Ankara claims the YPG is the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its NATO allies. Turkey took control of Afrin after a military incursion alongside allied Syrian fighters in 2018, and thousands of troops are stationed there, but YPG attacks have continued. Sunday, the Turkish Minister of the Interior noted a missile fired from Tal Rifat, east of Afrin, hit an armored car and killed two Turkish special operations policemen and injured three others. The YPG control Tal Rifat and Manbij, two pockets adjoining areas under Turkish control. In June, at least 13 people in a hospital in Afrin were killed by shelling, and Turkey responded with airstrikes on what it said were YPG positions in Tal Rifat. At least five people were killed in a bomb attack in downtown Afrin in January for which Ankara said the YPG was responsible. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochito to continue talks on a joint security deal in the region that was supposed to see the YPG disarm. Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad, is also on the side opposed to Turkey, which has backed Syrian rebel forces, over the fate of nearby rebel-controlled Idleb. Turkey turned to Russia for control of the YPG in Syria, even as its NATO ally, the United States, continued to support Kurdish forces. Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden told Congress he maintains an emergency clearance to support Kurdish forces in Syria, saying the Turkish military presence in the region is undermining the campaign to defeat ISIS . Turkish foreigner Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Biden blamed Turkey and called on the United States to abandon its policy of supporting the group in Syria. Ilham Ahmed, who heads the political wing of the YPG,Recount Reuters last week that US officials told him at meetings in Washington that the Biden administration planned to continue supporting the group. They said they were going to stay in Syria and that they would not withdraw, that they would continue to fight, Ahmed said. Before, they weren’t clear under (former President Donald) Trump and during the Afghan withdrawal, but this time they made everything clear.

