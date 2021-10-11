PM Modi and Boris Johnson connect to discuss vaccine, trade and climate certification

The UK’s recognition of India’s vaccine certification was among the welcome developments highlighted by both sides.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, urging India to announce a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) ahead of a United Nations climate change summit in the UK in a few weeks. The two leaders also raised the issue of vaccine certifications and the situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister announced India’s commitment to climate action, as evidenced by its ambitious goal of expanding renewable energy and the recently announced national hydrogen mission, according to a ministry statement. of Foreign Affairs (MEA).

UK wants NDCs updated

As chair of the upcoming climate change conference, the UK calls on all countries to update their NDCs to reflect climate targets for the coming decades.

Prime Minister [Johnson] stressed the importance of making concrete progress on climate change before and at the next COP26 summit. He noted that India is already the world leader (s) in renewable technologies and expressed his hope that they will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and achieve net emissions. zero, an official UK government statement on the conversation said. .

One hundred and ninety-three countries have filed their first NDCs, but only 19 have so far updated them. India filed its first NDC in 2016, pledging at the time to reduce its emissions by 33% by 2030 (from 2005 levels) and ensure that around 40% of its capacity Electricity installed comes from renewable energies, objectives on which the government is saying. track to reach. However, the UK and US have called on India to do more by declaring its second NDC, which includes India’s pledge to install 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, and to declare firm deadlines to achieve net carbon emissions and end the use of coal to generate electricity, in order to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Mr. Modi was invited to the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow on October 31 to November 12, but has yet to confirm his attendance. He was due to attend the G-7 summit as a special guest in the UK last June, but had to cancel the visit due to the second wave of the pandemic. Mr Johnson is also expected to postpone his proposed visits to India in January and April this year, which also had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs

However, high-level visits by two ministers, including new British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, are expected shortly and could coincide with Indo-British naval exercises involving the British carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth. Last week, Ms Truss spoke by phone with Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar on the issue of vaccines as well as the UK-India roadmap for links to 2030 and a strengthened trade partnership. .

According to the UK statement, Mr Modi and Mr Johnson discussed the importance of carefully opening up international travel and the issue of vaccine certification.

Covishield recognition

Last week, the UK agreed to recognize India-administered Covishield and waived the need for nationals of India and 36 other countries to undertake home quarantines as long as they are vaccinated. However, the UK does not yet recognize Indias Covaxin, who is awaiting clearances from the World Health Organization.

They agreed that the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development for this purpose, according to the UK statement.

The leaders also spoke about Afghanistan, the two sides said. In this context, they agreed on the need to develop a common international perspective on issues relating to extremism and terrorism, as well as human rights and the rights of women and minorities, the statement added. MEA.