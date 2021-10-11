Cologne mosques to start broadcasting a call to prayer every Friday

Mosques in Cologne, including the largest in Germany, will be allowed to broadcast the call to prayer through loudspeakers every Friday afternoon.

The news comes after an agreement was reached between the city of Cologne and the Muslim community to ease restrictions, which the city’s mayor announced on Monday.

However, the move prompted a backlash from parts of Germany, with one expert contradicting the mayor’s claim that the initiative was about diversity, calling the call to prayer a “show of power” instead.

Pictured: Cologne’s central mosque, which will be licensed to broadcast themezzin – the call to prayer – as part of a two-year pilot program announced by the city’s mayor

Cologne’s 35 mosques can now broadcast the call to prayer – or muezzin – for up to five minutes on Fridays between noon and 3 p.m., as part of a two-year initiative.

This includes Cologne’s central mosque, which was opened in 2018 after it became a flashpoint for anti-Muslim sentiment among far-right parties, especially following an influx of asylum seekers in 2015-2016.

“Many Cologne residents are Muslims. In my opinion, it is a mark of respect to allow the call of the muezzin, ”Cologne mayor Henriette Reker wrote on Twitter.

“The call to prayer would join the bells of Cologne Cathedral – the largest Gothic church in Northern Europe – as sounds heard by those arriving at the city’s main train station,” she said .

“It shows that diversity is valued and experienced in Cologne,” she added, warning: “Anyone who doubts this questions Cologne’s identity and our peaceful coexistence.”

In countries with a Muslim majority, the faithful are called to prayer by the amuezzin five times a day. It is used to remind people that daily prayers are about to begin.

The two-year pilot will air muezzin with the main actor weekly, which takes place every Friday afternoon. Pictured: Worshipers inside Cologne Central Mosque

Cologne mayor Henriette Reker (pictured in May, file photo) announced on Monday that permission had been granted to broadcast the call to prayer every Friday.

Traditionally, the call to prayer was called from a mosque minaret – or tower – but nowadays the call is usually made through loudspeakers.

The two-year-old pilot will allow such shows to occur with the main actor on a weekly basis, which takes place every Friday afternoon.

Amid the controversy surrounding the construction of the Grand Mosque, donors were keen to assure the public that they would not systematically broadcast the call to prayer, or azan, which is heard five times a day in Muslim countries. .

The city said mosques seeking to broadcast the call should adhere to their speaker volume limits and notify neighbors in advance.

Some have criticized the pilot project.picture Journalist Daniel Kremer claimed that a number of mosques in Cologne were funded by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, “a man who opposes the liberal values ​​of our democracy,” he said.

“It is wrong to equate church bells with the call to prayer,” Kremer added. “The bells are a wordless signal that can also tell the time. But the muezzin shouts “Allah is great! and ‘I testify that there is no God but Allah.’ It makes a big difference. ‘

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the inauguration ceremony of the New Mosque in Cologne, Germany on Saturday September 29, 2018

“It is wrong to equate church bells with the call to prayer,” Bild journalist Daniel Kremer said. Pictured: Gothic Cologne Cathedral (file photo)

Integration expert Ahmad Mansour took issue with the mayor’s position that broadcasting calls to prayer is about diversity, arguing instead that it is about power.

“It’s not about ‘religious freedom’ or ‘diversity’, as Mayor Reker claims,” ​​Mansour told Bild. “Mosque operators want visibility. They celebrate the muezzin as a show of power over their neighborhood.

Calls to dismiss the lawsuit also came from the Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CSU).

Deputy party secretary general Florian Hahn told Bild: “In Bavaria we don’t want such model tests. They are not part of our western tradition. In addition, calls to prayer are not necessary to practice the Islamic religion. ‘

Some 4.5 million Muslims live in Germany, the largest religious minority group, and Cologne is not the first city in the country to allow mosques to broadcast the call to prayer.

The mosques of Gelsenkirchen and Dren – also in North Rhine-Westphalia which has a large Turkish immigrant community – have been broadcasting themezzin since the 1990s.

Themuezzin dates back to the 7th century and the early days of Islam, when the caller’s job was to call the devotees to the five obligatory prayers each day.