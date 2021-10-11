Modi and Boris Johnson connect to discuss vaccine, trade and climate certification

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke by telephone on Monday during which they provided an update on trade and defense negotiations between India and the United Kingdom, the opening of international travel between the two countries and the climate action targets in the run-up to COP26. summit, said Downing Street.

The UK’s recognition of ‘Indian vaccine certification’ was among the welcome developments highlighted on both sides as Indians vaccinated by Covishield traveling to the UK will no longer be required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine at an address declared from Monday.

“Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the joint fight against the coronavirus and the importance of carefully opening up international travel,” a spokesperson for Downing Street said, referring to a reading of the conversation.

“They agreed that the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end,” the spokesperson said.

The British government announced Thursday that Indian travelers fully vaccinated with the two doses of Covishield will not need to undergo a quarantine in Britain from October 11, ending a diplomatic row over vaccinated Indians treated differently from other countries.

On bilateral relations, the two leaders welcomed the progress towards a trade deal and also noted the trip of the British carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, as a sign of deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. .

The Carrier Strike Group, which began its first operational deployment in May, sailed the Atlantic Ocean, across the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans to the Western Pacific – participating in a range of activities with partners and allies on the way.

The deployment highlights the UK’s commitment to upholding democratic values, strengthening defense and security cooperation and promoting free trade around the world – key themes of the Integrated Government Review British, published earlier this year.

The two leaders met for a virtual summit in May to sign an Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) and the 2030 Roadmap, which sets out a framework for working towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom.

“They discussed the strength of UK-India relations and welcomed the progress made on the 2030 roadmap since it was endorsed by Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi in May. This includes areas such as trade and defense, the spokesperson said, with reference to a conversation read.

“The leaders looked forward to the next visit of the British Carrier Strike Group to India and the deepening of the strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and India,” said the spokesperson.

On the issue of climate change, Johnson praised India’s achievements in renewable energy and called for more ambitious action from India.

“The Prime Minister (Johnson) stressed the importance of making concrete progress on climate change before and at the next COP26 summit (in Glasgow). a more ambitious nationally determined contribution and the achievement of net zero emissions, said Downing Street.

In addition, regional issues related to Afghanistan and the treatment of the Taliban regime were also raised during Monday’s talks between Johnson and Modi.

“The leaders also spoke about the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engaging with the Taliban, stressing the importance of respecting human rights in the country, Downing Street said.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, overthrowing the previous elected government which was backed by the West. The Taliban, ousted from power by the United States shortly after the September 11 attacks, now control almost the entire country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) has announced that Modi will participate in the upcoming extraordinary summit of G20 leaders on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format. The summit is called by the Italian presidency of the G20.