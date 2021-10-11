Politics
Modi and Boris Johnson connect to discuss vaccine, trade and climate certification
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke by telephone on Monday during which they provided an update on trade and defense negotiations between India and the United Kingdom, the opening of international travel between the two countries and the climate action targets in the run-up to COP26. summit, said Downing Street.
The UK’s recognition of ‘Indian vaccine certification’ was among the welcome developments highlighted on both sides as Indians vaccinated by Covishield traveling to the UK will no longer be required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine at an address declared from Monday.
“Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the joint fight against the coronavirus and the importance of carefully opening up international travel,” a spokesperson for Downing Street said, referring to a reading of the conversation.
“They agreed that the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end,” the spokesperson said.
The British government announced Thursday that Indian travelers fully vaccinated with the two doses of Covishield will not need to undergo a quarantine in Britain from October 11, ending a diplomatic row over vaccinated Indians treated differently from other countries.
On bilateral relations, the two leaders welcomed the progress towards a trade deal and also noted the trip of the British carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, as a sign of deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. .
The Carrier Strike Group, which began its first operational deployment in May, sailed the Atlantic Ocean, across the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans to the Western Pacific – participating in a range of activities with partners and allies on the way.
The deployment highlights the UK’s commitment to upholding democratic values, strengthening defense and security cooperation and promoting free trade around the world – key themes of the Integrated Government Review British, published earlier this year.
The two leaders met for a virtual summit in May to sign an Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) and the 2030 Roadmap, which sets out a framework for working towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom.
“They discussed the strength of UK-India relations and welcomed the progress made on the 2030 roadmap since it was endorsed by Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi in May. This includes areas such as trade and defense, the spokesperson said, with reference to a conversation read.
“The leaders looked forward to the next visit of the British Carrier Strike Group to India and the deepening of the strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and India,” said the spokesperson.
On the issue of climate change, Johnson praised India’s achievements in renewable energy and called for more ambitious action from India.
“The Prime Minister (Johnson) stressed the importance of making concrete progress on climate change before and at the next COP26 summit (in Glasgow). a more ambitious nationally determined contribution and the achievement of net zero emissions, said Downing Street.
In addition, regional issues related to Afghanistan and the treatment of the Taliban regime were also raised during Monday’s talks between Johnson and Modi.
“The leaders also spoke about the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engaging with the Taliban, stressing the importance of respecting human rights in the country, Downing Street said.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, overthrowing the previous elected government which was backed by the West. The Taliban, ousted from power by the United States shortly after the September 11 attacks, now control almost the entire country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) has announced that Modi will participate in the upcoming extraordinary summit of G20 leaders on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format. The summit is called by the Italian presidency of the G20.
Sources
2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2021/10/11/modi-boris-johnson-connect-to-discuss-vaccine-certification-trade-climate.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]