Speaking to young people, Erdoan insists students have no housing issues





Photo: AA Click to read the article in Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) chairman and chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan again denied that college students have a housing problem. “There is no problem with the dormitory for our girls and boys,” he said yesterday (October 10) during a meeting with young people from the southern province of Adana. “Have you ever received a 45 lire scholarship? When we took power, the scholarship was only 45 lire,” he remarked. Since mid-September, students from all over Turkey have been protest high housing prices and insufficient dormitory capacity. The president called the protesters “terrorists”, citing the increase in loans and scholarships, as well as the capacity of dormitories over the past two decades. CLICK -Erdoan says students protesting housing prices are “terrorists like those in Gezi Park CLICK – Erdoan calls student housing protesters “liars” “Since my high school years, for 40 years, I have walked with young people. From cultural and artistic activities to my political homework, I have done it with young people,” he said. “If you happen to come to the [Presidential] Complex one day, you will see that our team is made up of young people. “ Also referring to Turkey’s ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement last week, Erdoan said: “If it wasn’t us, but another administration, that took this step, they would put them on a pedestal. . But the same people are deaf and blind now because we did this. “In the green development revolution, we have the greatest support from our young people. Just as Turkey differentiated itself from other countries during the pandemic with its strong healthcare infrastructure, we will achieve the same success in climate change. “Tomorrow you will take over this 1,500-year struggle for civilization and the 1,000-year struggle for the fatherland. I want our youth to reflect on the vision of 2053, the first objectives of which we are showing with the le national technology movement and the green development revolution. “ Events for student accommodation As the universities’ return to face-to-face classes after a year and a half of distance learning coincided with an excessive increase in rent prices across the country, especially in large cities, students faced a housing crisis. on their return to their schools. On September 18, a group of university students calling themselves the “Homeless Movement” spent the night in a park in the Kadky district of Stanbul, to protest against high housing prices. The protests spread to many provinces, with students keeping watch and organizing marches at night. Police arrested dozens of students in various parts of the country. According to a study by the University of Baheehir, rents in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, rose by more than 50% in August compared to the same month last year. The rate of increase in Ankara, the capital, and zmir, the third largest city in the country, was over 30%. Insufficient capacity and high dormitory rates are also the target of student protests. There are around eight million university students in Turkey, a country of 83 million people, with millions of students studying in a city different from their hometown. The total capacity of dormitories in the state is almost a million. (TP / VK)

