Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 7 defense companies excluded from OFB on October 15 | Latest India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch seven new defense companies from the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) on October 15, four months after the Union Cabinet authorized the corporatization of boards of directors for boost its efficiency and competitiveness as part of a long-awaited reform in the country’s defense manufacturing sector, officials familiar with the development said on Monday. The new companies will be officially launched via video conference on the occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. The government issued an order last month dissolving OFB with effect from October 1. The OFB, which previously controlled 41 munitions factories, has been divided into seven government-owned entities that will produce ammunition and explosives, vehicles, weapons and equipment, comfort items for troops, optoelectronic equipment, parachutes and auxiliary products. These new companies were named Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, India Optel Limited, Munitions India Limited, Avani Armored Vehicles, Gliders India Limited and Yantra India Limited. All withdrawals previously placed on OFB by various services, CAPF and gendarmerie have been transformed into deemed contracts. These contracts, deemed to number 66, have a cumulative value of more than 65,000 crore, said one of the above officials. This process concluded smoothly after months of extensive consultations with all stakeholders before the unveiling of the new defense companies, he added. In total, 60% of the annual price of withdrawals will be paid by services to new public defense companies as the mobilization progresses, said another official. A mobilization advance greater than 7,100 crore for the 2021-2022 fiscal year has been paid to DPSUs by the respective donors, he added. Ammunition factories were engaged in the production of tanks, armored personnel carriers, mine-protected vehicles, bombs, rockets, artillery guns, anti-aircraft guns, parachutes, small arms , leather clothing and equipment for soldiers. The government expects the seven new professionally managed entities to increase their share of the domestic market through better capacity utilization and also exploit new export opportunities. Over the past two decades, various high-level committees have stressed the need to improve the functioning of the OFB and make its factories self-sufficient vehicles for the preparation of the country’s defense. The Comptroller and Auditor General has also raised questions about the quality of products supplied by OFB and its overall performance in several previous reports. The factories controlled by the board employed at least 70,000 people who opposed its transformation into a corporation. The All-India Federation of Defense Employees is one of four workers’ associations that decided to boycott the official opening of the new companies on October 15, even though the government said there would be no change in the conditions of service of OFB employees and was determined to protect their interests. All OFB employees (Group A, B and C) of the various production units were transferred to legal entities by deemed deputation for an initial period of two years without modification of their conditions of service as State employees. In 2017, the government took action against 13 senior Indian Ordnance Factories Service Department of Defense officials for repeated failures by munitions factories to address the ammunition shortage and poor product quality.

