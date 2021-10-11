China surveys banks for “political deviations”





The Chinese president takes a closer look at the links between his country’s state-owned banks and large private sector operators in a bid to suppress capitalist forces. This is according to a report published Monday, Oct. 11 in the Wall Street Journal, which indicates that President Xi Jinping has ordered inspections of financial institutions (FIs) to determine whether state-owned banks, regulators and investment firms have failed. too close to private companies. . These inspections are carried out by China’s leading anti-corruption agency, with a focus on 25 key FIs. The Journal notes that this is part of Xi’s broader efforts to move the Chinese economy away from Western-style capitalism as he prepares to step down. Read more: China expands antitrust investigation into mobile payments As PYMNTS reported last month, this regulatory crackdown has also included fines against big tech companies, as well as canceled mergers and postponed public offerings. For example, Alibaba was fined $ 2.8 billion in antitrust in April, while food delivery platform Meituan is under investigation for alleged anti-competitive behavior. Tencents ‘merger with Huya and DouYu was halted, as was Ant Groups’ initial public offering. This month, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will visit these 25 institutions, examine their cases and ask questions about how transactions and decisions involving private companies were made. These inspections will carefully search for any political deviations, Zhao Leji, current head of the Xis anti-corruption body, said last month. Sources told the Journal that those suspected of improper acts could be formally investigated by the Communist Party and possibly be charged later, while entities that stray would also face disciplinary action. The results of these inspections could also determine whether executives of Chinese state-owned financial institutions are seeing their pay reduced, which finance ministry officials have encouraged. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: DIGITAL BANKING STUDY – THE BATTLE OF BREWING FOR WHERE WE WILL BANK On: Forty-seven percent of U.S. consumers avoid digital-only banks due to data security concerns, despite considerable interest in these services. In Digital Banking: The Brewing Battle For Where We Will Bank, PYMNTS surveyed over 2,200 consumers to reveal how digital-only banks can boost privacy and security while providing convenient services to meet this unmet demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/bank-regulation/2021/china-probes-state-banks-for-political-deviations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos