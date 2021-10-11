Fact Check: The modified cover of TIME magazine used to search PM Modi





A purported cover of TIME magazine with Image by PM Narendra Modi and “Suppress Fascism” written on it goes viral on social media, with Internet users searching the Prime Minister. Among others, Hasiba Amin, whose Twitter bio says she is the national chairperson of the congressional social media cell, also posted the photo. The archived version of the message can be viewed here. India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) has discovered that the viral image is metamorphosed. In the original image, the photo of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg can be seen with “Remove Facebook” written on it. AFWA probe The date mentioned on the viral cover is “25 Oct./1 Nov. 2021”. Using that as a clue, we found a cover that was posted on the Facebook page of Time magazine October 8, 2021. The same cover can be seen on the official website of Time magazine also. This cover features an image of Mark Zuckerberg with “Remove Facebook” written on it. Obviously the image and text have been replaced in the viral image as everything else on the cover remains the same. A comparison between the two covers shows the similarities between them. At the bottom left of the morphed cover, we can see the titles of two articles with their author names. While one reads “Inside the Damage” by Billy Perrico, the other reads “Change Can’t Wait” by Roger Mc Namee. Both names can also be seen in the original cover, the only difference being that “Perrigo” is misspelled as “Perrico” in the morphed. Billy Perigo is a TIME reporter and he tweeted that his story was on the cover of the magazine. Frances Haugen was a member of a Facebook team driven by an oath to put public interest ahead of business. In December 2020, Facebook disbanded the team. This caused Haugen to whistle. My cover for TIME:https://t.co/11EFFnAYBa Billy Perrigo (@billyperrigo) October 7, 2021 To sum up, a magazine cover transformed with the image of PM Modi is considered by many to be an original cover of TIME magazine. ClaimThe cover of TIME magazine has the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “End Fascism” written on it. ConclusionThis image is transformed. The original cover of TIME magazine features a photo of Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and writes “Remove Facebook”. JHOOTH BOLE KAUVA KAATE The number of crows determines the intensity of the lie. 1 crow: half true

2 crows: mostly lies

3 crows: Absolutely false

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/fact-check-morphed-cover-of-time-magazine-used-take-dig-at-pm-modi-1863670-2021-10-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos