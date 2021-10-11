The n ° 10 defends the holidays of Boris Johnson in Spain in full energy crisis | Boris Johnson

The No 10 defended Boris Johnson’s decision to take a holiday to Spain this week during the energy and supply chain crisis, but struggled to explain why all MPs had a week off recess from Parliament even if the party’s conference season is over.

The Prime Minister is staying at a Spanish villa linked to Zac Goldsmith, the wealthy Conservative peer and environment minister, who is a close friend of Carrie Johnson.

Number 10 declined to confirm Goldsmith was covering the cost of the Marbella vacation or how the Prime Minister traveled to Spain with his family.

His spokesperson insisted Johnson remained in charge without Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, replacing him.

I think everyone understands that his good people can take a break at an appropriate time, he said, but declined to say how long the vacation has been in the Prime Minister’s diary.

The spokesperson said Johnson responded to a call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was briefed on work to address supply chain issues and high energy prices.

The prime minister continues to be in the driver’s seat, as is always the case, he said. He is in regular contact with the ministers and No. 10. He also continues to receive calls, especially as Cop26 approaches.

Asked who was funding the vacation, the Johnsons spokesperson said: Any statements that need to be made will be made in the normal way, but I have nothing to add to that. I would not enter anything on site for security reasons.

Johnson was last on vacation in August in the West Country, but his break was interrupted by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, with the PM returning to London after a day.

Asked about the unusual week off for MPs after the Conservative Party conference, a Conservative source said the three-week conference suspension was agreed to by MPs ahead of their summer recess.

However, this seemed to have no purpose as the Lib Dem and SNP conferences took place earlier in September, while the House of Commons was still sitting.

Parliament typically enters a three-week hiatus for the party’s conference season, covering the Lib Dem, Labor and Tory events. However, this year he sat during the Lib Dem conference which was online only and then continued with an extra week of vacation after last week’s Conservative Party conference.

MPs were back for three weeks after their long summer break and will only sit for another three weeks before another break in November.

Earlier, Damian Hinds, the Minister of Security, defended Johnson’s decision to go on vacation to Spain on Sky News.

What is the right time? I think it’s important that people have the opportunity to be with their families to relax, to unwind, he said. But I wouldn’t want to overestimate the amount of relaxation and relaxation you have to do as Prime Minister because, like I said, you are constantly in touch, you are constantly informed and you remain in charge of the government. .

What is important to the rest of us in fact, to the whole country, is that the Prime Minister can spend time with his family, take a break.