In the race for the Boston Great Council, a state GOP-backed boxer who pushed anti-Asian messages
Massachusetts GOP officials spent thousands of dollars to help a Boston City Council general candidate who took to social media with anti-Asian posts, falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen, and lambasted vaccine requirements.
Donnie Palmer, a professional boxer from Dorchester, was among 17 candidates to run for general city council in the September 14 preliminary election. He was eliminated from the competition for the final elections on November 2 after finishing in 14th place with 6,823 votes.
In a recent filing with state campaign finance regulators, the Republican State Committee revealed that it spent $ 3,697 on Facebook ads supporting Palmer in August. The panel and Palmer did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
ARE WE ABOUT TO ELECT A CHINESE CITIZEN TO CONTROL THE CITY OF BOSTON? Palmer said in an Aug. 29 message he posted on Twitter. It was accompanied by a photograph of mayoral candidate Michelle Wu, born in Chicago and the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants. Palmer associated his photo with that of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The Arabs and the Chinese want to do to Africa what the Europeans did to America. Eliminate the indigenous peoples and create a super colony, one person said on Twitter in early September. Correct! Palmer responded in another post on Twitter.
In early October, Palmer posted a photo of Wu and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who grew up in Chicago, and asked: Do you think Chicago would allow a bunch of Boston thugs to come in and take control of them? city ??? NO WAY and neither do we.
Responding directly to Wu after his campaign posted its TV ad to Twitter on August 19, Palmer echoed former President Donald Trump in calling the coronavirus a Chinese virus and asked: Does China rule Boston? In another post on Twitter, Palmer claimed Australia is controlled by China and added: WE ARE NEXT.
Wu said in a statement to Journalist there is a responsibility to unite against the scourge of anti-asian racism and hatred of all kinds. She added: Fundraising based on discrimination only perpetuates the alienation that so many people have from our political process. I am committed to joining our communities to fight racism, and to see and value each person.
Palmer, a shameless Trump supporter who sought to be the first black Republican on city council, also shared on Facebook content that was flagged as factually inaccurate, posted on Twitter about how the 2020 US election was. stolen and claimed that politicians are forcing us to take a vaccine that is killing healthy people across the country. Palmer also called acting mayor Kim Janey a fascist dictator after demanding vaccines for city workers.
The Boston Police Patrolmens Association (BPPA), a leading police union, also backed Palmer in August and sent him $ 500 in September. He was one of five candidates approved by the union in the preliminaries.
We were completely unaware of these posts and we do not endorse these racist statements, BPPA chief Larry Calderone said in a statement. He noted the messages mentioned by the Journalist occurred after their approval on August 18 from Palmer. Also, at that time, we were not aware of any such posts or any other post reflecting Mr. Palmer’s racist attitudes, Calderone added. The BPPA abhors all forms of racism and Mr. Palmers’ statements do not reflect our values.
In a July 10 post, Palmer wrote: Earlier in the race, I felt the GOP was not interested in supporting me. Everything changed. Jim Lyons, President of Mass. GOP, give me massive support. The post included a photo of Palmer and Lyons, who worked to remake the Massachusetts GOP, known for the moderate candidates who served as a check to the Beacon Hill Democrats, in pro-Trump attire.
Since losing the prelims, Palmer has made a goal of running against Congressman Ayanna Pressley, who will be re-elected next year. Prior to his general run this year, Palmer had already run and lost to District 3 Councilor Frank Baker of Dorchester in 2015.
According to campaign fundraising records, Palmer received thousands of dollars in campaign contributions for his race in general, but he did not disclose the donors. He seems to have spent a lot of the money at local restaurants. In his latest deposit, his campaign count is almost $ 450 in the red.
State campaign finance regulators sent him several letters requesting missing information from his donation and spending statements.
