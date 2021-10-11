ISRO: PM Narendra Modi offers ISRO technology, resources for private actors to take to space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the private sector to use the technology and resources available with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to help make India a vital part of the end-to-end supply chain. bout in the field of space technology.

Speaking virtually at the launch of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), a grouping of space and satellite companies, Modi said government reforms in space rested on four pillars. First, the freedom to innovate for the private sector, second, the role of government as a catalyst, third, to prepare young people for the future, and fourth, to see the space sector as a resource for human progress ordinary he mentioned.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the seriousness and commitment of the government to the privatization of state-owned enterprises, as evidenced by the recent sale of Air India to the Tata group.



Highlighting how India was one of the few countries around the world with end-to-end capabilities in the space sector, he said efficiency and affordability were hallmarks of Indian space technology, something that would distinguish her as the world moved from the Information Age to the Space Age.

This brand value of efficiency needs to be reinforced, he said.

Modi said his government would play the role of facilitator, not manager, to facilitate the exponential growth of the industry by transferring the technology that has matured in this field to the private sector.

The government will also play the role of aggregator of space assets and services so that our young innovators do not have to waste time and energy buying equipment, he said.

The 20th century was marked by a tendency to try to dominate space and the space sector, which divided the countries of the world, Modi said. However, now in the 21st century India will need to ensure that space plays an important role in uniting and connecting the world.

Stressing the importance of space technology for 1.3 billion Indians, the prime minister said it would lead to better mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities for ordinary people. The technology would also help improve the speed of shipping to delivery for contractors, improve safety and income for fishermen, and better predict natural disasters, he said.

Setting the roadmap, Modi said the government would soon finalize the spacecom (space communication) and remote sensing policies and the intention was to provide the private sector with a platform on which to build multiple solutions.

He said the government will continue to support young entrepreneurs and startups. To develop a strong startup ecosystem, a platform approach was very important, he said.

Giving an example of the UPI platform, the PM said it has become the basis of a strong fintech network. The government would encourage similar platforms in space, geospatial fields and the use of drones in various fields, he said.

Modi underlined the importance of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign while calling on the private sector to exploit the opportunities for developing local space technology solutions. He said it was not just a vision, but also a well thought out, well planned integrated economic strategy.

This is a strategy that will make India a global manufacturing power by upgrading the skills of Indian entrepreneurs and Indian youth, he said. A strategy that will make India a global hub of innovation, drawing on Indian technological expertise.

This strategy will play a big role in global development, enhancing the prestige of India’s human resources and talents, he said.

