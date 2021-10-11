Politics
ISRO: PM Narendra Modi offers ISRO technology, resources for private actors to take to space
Speaking virtually at the launch of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), a grouping of space and satellite companies, Modi said government reforms in space rested on four pillars. First, the freedom to innovate for the private sector, second, the role of government as a catalyst, third, to prepare young people for the future, and fourth, to see the space sector as a resource for human progress ordinary he mentioned.
The Prime Minister also reiterated the seriousness and commitment of the government to the privatization of state-owned enterprises, as evidenced by the recent sale of Air India to the Tata group.
Highlighting how India was one of the few countries around the world with end-to-end capabilities in the space sector, he said efficiency and affordability were hallmarks of Indian space technology, something that would distinguish her as the world moved from the Information Age to the Space Age.
This brand value of efficiency needs to be reinforced, he said.
Modi said his government would play the role of facilitator, not manager, to facilitate the exponential growth of the industry by transferring the technology that has matured in this field to the private sector.
The government will also play the role of aggregator of space assets and services so that our young innovators do not have to waste time and energy buying equipment, he said.
The 20th century was marked by a tendency to try to dominate space and the space sector, which divided the countries of the world, Modi said. However, now in the 21st century India will need to ensure that space plays an important role in uniting and connecting the world.
Stressing the importance of space technology for 1.3 billion Indians, the prime minister said it would lead to better mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities for ordinary people. The technology would also help improve the speed of shipping to delivery for contractors, improve safety and income for fishermen, and better predict natural disasters, he said.
Setting the roadmap, Modi said the government would soon finalize the spacecom (space communication) and remote sensing policies and the intention was to provide the private sector with a platform on which to build multiple solutions.
He said the government will continue to support young entrepreneurs and startups. To develop a strong startup ecosystem, a platform approach was very important, he said.
Giving an example of the UPI platform, the PM said it has become the basis of a strong fintech network. The government would encourage similar platforms in space, geospatial fields and the use of drones in various fields, he said.
Modi underlined the importance of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign while calling on the private sector to exploit the opportunities for developing local space technology solutions. He said it was not just a vision, but also a well thought out, well planned integrated economic strategy.
This is a strategy that will make India a global manufacturing power by upgrading the skills of Indian entrepreneurs and Indian youth, he said. A strategy that will make India a global hub of innovation, drawing on Indian technological expertise.
This strategy will play a big role in global development, enhancing the prestige of India’s human resources and talents, he said.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-offers-isro-tech-resources-for-private-players-to-take-to-space/articleshow/86943091.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]