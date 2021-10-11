Things can only get worse in Boris Johnsons Britain Yorkshire Post Letters





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> The fuel distribution crisis is indicative of many of Britain’s current woes, says one reader. OVER the weekend I phoned my son who lives abroad to update him on events in the UK and what a depressing picture. Fragmented public transport, shattered agriculture, paralyzed distribution, paralyzed education, neglected care homes, overburdened NHS, crumbling infrastructure, inadequate pensions and support, steadily degrading houses, growing poverty, the North even more disadvantaged, fuel unavailable, HS2 stopped dead in Birmingham the industry has become poorer and just about everything is about to get worse. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise The government has squandered $ 30 billion on Track and Trace, but cannot find 10 percent to save the ever-growing number of people in distress despite the indifference and even more to suffer as the additional costs of picking, processing and shipping are expected to increase and add to the higher wages demanded for shop staff. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:71.0369%"/> The military was called in to alleviate the fuel distribution crisis. Where next? The tip jar on the back of the pub bar to become the object of the legislation? My son, a development manager, whose instinct is to improve and coach people, stressed that development should always start with an achievable goal. The jar of advice just might be the answer. And, what’s depressing is that, as the ivory tower of privilege and detachment slowly sinks into the swamp of incompetence, it’s the top story that is swallowed up last. From: Mike Baldwin, Raven Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield. Faced with the ongoing disruption in the hospitality, food, agriculture and supply sectors due to the loss of EU workers, Boris Johnson’s government has turned to straws claiming that this is a blueprint for a high-wage, high-skill economy (The Yorkshire Post, October 6). < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:71.0255%"/> Boris Johnson kisses his wife Carrie after his Conservative Party conference speech. The disturbance is not the brutal shock before we are driven to the sunny highlands; the damage to the economy is structural and was predicted by the Conservative Party’s own Treasury report, EU Exit Long Term Economic Analysis, November 2018. He said not only that a hard Brexit, as Johnson negotiated, would cost the Exchequer € 72 billion each year by 2035, but that current immigration policy would itself impose a reduction of 1.8% of GDP, resulting in an additional annual loss of 23.9%. billion. The latter is more than the UK spends each year on the police force. It is a tragedy that this government combines disruptive ideology with lies and blatant incompetence, which will inevitably result in lasting damage to the economy. From: GM Lindsay, Whinfield Gardens, Kinross. Until recently, the unit price of electricity was four times that of gas, which would make it extremely expensive to replace gas-fired home heating with electricity. Over the past two weeks, the wholesale price of gas has quadrupled, making it more compatible with the price of electricity, resulting in a substantial increase in household energy bills. Is this called leveling up? From: William Loneskie, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire. STANDARDS must be maintained in the recruitment of truck drivers, in particular tank drivers. A tanker truck loaded with gasoline is extremely dangerous. Terrorists will be desperate to get their hands on one. RAPID correction to Jason Reed (The Yorkshire Post, October 7) Gordon Brown did not dismantle UK plc in 2008. Probable causes were a rise in global energy prices, the collapse of the US subprime mortgage market, reckless mortgages in the UK and overexposure of UK financial institutions. From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite. PLEASE tell letter writer James Bovington (The Yorkshire Post, October 6) that we are fed up with his continued views on the rest and that he should not classify us as a coalition of older and less educated Englishmen. I am sure many people, including myself, are very offended by this odious and arrogant suggestion. From: Eileen Fergusson, Moortown, Leeds. COVID-19, shortage of flu shots, skyrocketing gasoline prices, no gasoline or diesel, shortage of some foods due to shortage of truck drivers. We can cope with all that, but six hours without devastating Facebook! From: Peter Hyde, Driffield. ANYBODY accepted that Russia is the main supplier of our gas should have foreseen that we are now at the mercy of Vladimir Putin. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality information to Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive member-only offers, and get access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/things-can-only-get-worse-in-boris-johnsons-britain-yorkshire-post-letters-3413996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos