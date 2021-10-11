Boris Johnson urges India to commit to net zero emissions in appeal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Boris Johnson had a call with Indias Modi ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow (AP) The UKs prime minister Boris Johnson encouraged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to announce a more ambitious set of climate targets for the next COP26 summit in Glasgow. The two leaders discussed a range of issues during a phone call Monday, including climate action goals, Covid protocols and the situation in Afghanistan, Mr. Modi and Downing street said in separate statements. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of making concrete progress on climate change before and at the upcoming COP26 summit, Downing Street said in a declaration. He noted that India is already the world leader in renewable technologies and expressed the hope that it will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and to achieve Net zero emissions. Mr Modi tweeted about the talks, although he did not mention any discussion of India’s NDC or other targets. It was a pleasure speaking to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, Mr Modi wrote in a tweet on Monday. We reviewed progress on the India-UK 2030 Agenda, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan, did he declare. NDCs are the key mechanism of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a system by which countries define the means by which they will voluntarily control their own emissions. The agreement also stipulated that these contributions would have to be increased over time, if global warming were to be kept at a target of 1.5 ° C. India’s NDC represented a fairly comfortable set of goals that, even in 2015, the country was on track to meet with its current policies. And unlike other major economies, including China, India has yet to commit to a year in which it will reach net zero emissions. India’s current NDC includes actions on three fronts to reduce India’s greenhouse gas emissions, an economy-wide emissions intensity target of 33-35% of by 2030 below 2005 levels, to produce 40% of electricity from non-fossil energy resources by 2030 and create a 2.53 billion tonne carbon sink through additional forest and tree cover of by 2030. The story continues According to India’s Ministry of the Environment, the country’s installed power capacity for non-fossil fuels is already 39.64%, making it the third largest in the world. renewable energy producer and get closer to his target. India has also succeeded in reducing the emission intensity of its GDP by 24% from 2005 levels. Mr. Modi has made climate action one of the pillars of his foreign policy, which has prompted India to set bolder national goals. Government sources quoted in local media have suggested the country could announce a revised NDC in time for the Glasgow summit, but India is still unlikely to commit to a net zero target. Read more Complete overhaul: who came out and who got promoted? Boris Johnson flexes his muscles with cabinet reshuffle for post-Covid era PM won’t say how universal credit applicants can recover 20 lost per week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-urges-india-commit-132731691.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos