Mamata Banerjees Bold but risky strategy to position itself as the natural choice to take on Narendra Modi in 2024

Election politics in India is now reduced to a simple contest between the Bharatiya Janata party on the one hand and the seemingly chaotic and now uncoordinated challenge of regional parties and Congress on the other. To conquer the Blood parivar and its unwavering ambition to establish Hindutva hegemony, the opposition can do two things.

He can face the BJP and its allies in every state assembly election by 2024, when the Lok Sabha elections are slated to decide Narendra Modi’s fate over a secular, democratic idea. and tolerant of India, or as Mamata Banerjee vividly summed it up, defend Hindustan and deliver it from Talibanization or become a Pakistan, that is, a state with a religious identity.

As exhausting and exhilarating as the process may be, the anti-BJP opposition is working on a strategy of eroding, undermining and weakening BJP, bit by bit, state by state, district by district, so that from here 2024, Sangh’s parivar and its particular type of discriminatory, divisive and right-wing politics are under intense pressure.

Banerjees’ brash, reckless and risky leap into West Goa coast politics and his also planned tripura adventure to go to the polls at the same time indicate an aggressive attack strategy designed to destabilize the political equation in states where the BJP is in power and where the opposition is weak or in disarray.

By taking the lead as the BJP challenger in several state elections, Banerjee and his Trinamool Congress took advantage of the spectacular two-thirds majority victory of the third term in West Bengal to maintain the momentum of the confrontation. with the BJP and attract a disproportionate degree of national attention. After winning in May, the TMC announced itself as a challenger in July, at its Martyrs’ Remembrance Day rally that was held simultaneously in New Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other parts of India. In September, the TMC led the fight from the east coast to the west coast, baiting and challenging the BJP by throwing a party in Goa.

As a strategy, it is bold; because it is bold, it is destabilizing for the BJP and serves as a warning to Congress, which has settled into its role as another national party by default with an organization and electoral connection that still remains cohesive. Anything less focused, brash and risky, and different from conventional prudent policy, in Banerjees’ view would not shake the complacency of the BJP, which has governments in 18 of the 28 states.

In doing so, the TMC has done what it urged regional and opposition parties to dive in and fight the BJP as time is running out. This is the message Banerjee personally delivered to leaders of anti-BJP opposition parties, including key members of Congress, whom she met in July in New Delhi. His message from ‘Khela hobe‘The Game is On was an urgent appeal to regional parties and Congress to recognize the need to challenge the BJP to a fight regardless of asymmetries in size, power, organization and resources.

Banerjee seems to have abandoned the various versions of coalition formation that India has known since 1967 in favor of a strategy as unpredictable as it is flexible. Until 2019, it had followed the previous pattern of formal meetings preceded and followed by eventful behind-the-scenes consultations between like-minded parties to smooth out the inevitable wrinkles that coalition-building efforts demand. She appears to have learned lessons from her attempt to form the Federal Front, which collapsed even before its launch when Bahujan Samaj party leader Mayawati withdrew, leaving Banerjee red and ridiculous.

The sequencing of steps to formalize relationships in politics may fail; seizing an opportunity when it happens unexpectedly can be successful. The decorum of negotiations and orchestrated appearances, signaling the process of cooperation, coordination, compromise and finally coalition-alliance-partnership-understanding-support-adjustment, is not Banerjees style. This is not to say that Banerjee does not constantly talk to his counterparts in other parties; she does.

She is, however, an unconventional politician. Her image as a fierce and indomitable street fighter was forged in the 1980s when she began her long and difficult struggle against the Left Front government led by the Marxist Communist Party of India under the formidable leadership of Jyoti Basu. As a politician who has been through a lot, she is different, as former India President and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee wrote in her memoir.

Banerjee can seem whimsical, at times giving up on what seemed like a negotiated and settled decision, as she did by refusing to travel to Bangladesh with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to sign the Teesta water-sharing agreement in 2011 or when she refused to accept the decision of the Congressional high command on the congressional leader of West Bengal Pradesh in the 1990s. By 1998, Mamata Banerjee had become so distant from Congress that she split up and formed the TMC.

As a leader who has lost and recovered time and time again, Banerjee does not seem baffled by the likelihood that the TMC will not become an overnight success in the upcoming elections in Goa or Uttar Pradesh. She appears to be on a path that keeps her leadership and her party at the center of national political and media attention. Leveraging the attention, Banerjee likely expects to get ahead of other regional leaders as the face challenging Narendra Modi in 2024.

The question is whether Banerjee can become the inevitable choice as the main challenger in the time available until 2024? These appear to be the nave ambitions of a successful regional leader, who defeated the combined forces of Modi and Amit Shah in a battle of prestige in West Bengal.

The strategy of expanding to states where Congress is decimated beyond recovery, such as Goa, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, is risky but daring, as it places the TrMC where it can bid to fill the political vacuum. . But it is not without flaw.

The biggest problem with this design is that the TMC is not rooted in states where it has gained political strength and is preparing to fight the polls. Being grounded is different from acquiring defectors, regardless of their level of investment in state policy. It takes time to build relationships with voters and buying assets doesn’t create the organic connections essential to winning against all odds.

There is nothing instantaneous about establishing the chemistry between the voter and the party or leader. Banerjee should know that. It took 13 years of determined effort to overcome voter resistance, and then the payoff was a magnificent tenure in 2011 that ousted the 34-year-old CPI (M) -led Left Front government from power. , and decimated its base of support. The BJP began to view West Bengal as a territory it believed it could acquire only after 2014. It overinterpreted its 18-seat victory over the state’s 42-seat Lok Sabha. It lacked the kind of organization and ingrained networks that are essential to establishing its credibility as a political alternative to West Bengal.

No matter how badly the challenge Banerjee faced in 2021, the point is that West Bengal is her home territory and she is the Didi, the girl next door to voters facing a choice between Modi and she. Reaching out to distraught families of farmers killed by the dishonest car convoy in which Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Tenis, son of Ashish Mishra and others were traveling to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, sends political message; but it’s not the same as when a young Banerjee raced through West Bengal in the 1990s or 2000s to stand with families affected by IPC (M) violence. The difference is being at home and being a foreigner on a mission to expose the local government and score points against the BJP.

Banerjees’ strategy appears to be to avoid getting entangled in endless and often fruitless talks with other regional parties. Her goal is to be the challenger and through a series of political asset acquisitions, she is ensuring that her party acts quickly to spread as a candidate by 2024.

Whenever the TMC succeeds in a state other than West Bengal in winning a seat in the series of state assembly elections by 2024, Banerjee will grow as an opposition leader capable of face Modi in the general election. And that will make her the natural choice as the leader of an anti-BJP coalition.

Shikha mukerjeeis a Kolkata-based commentator.