China to ban all media not funded by the Communist Party





There have been rumors for years that Mr. Ma, one of the richest people in China, was under pressure from the authorities to get rid of his media assets due to fears that he was exerting competing influence against the party. Restrictions have been tightening for years, and government censors regularly scavenge the internet for anything officials deem “sensitive.” Beijing has always had a tight grip on news and information in China, and virtually all media organizations are state-run and come under the direct purview of the government. Party guidelines are issued to state media newsrooms, indicating how the coverage is to be carried out, including which topics are allowed to be reported. But the rise of the Internet has given way to new platforms and methods of disseminating information. Some of these outlets have long existed in a gray area. “Love the party, protect the party” The draft document, which is open for public comment for a week, comes at a time when China has introduced a slew of new regulations cracking down on many industries, affecting everything from e-commerce to after-school tutoring. In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited state media newsrooms and demanded “absolute loyalty”, asking them “to love the Party, protect the Party and align closely with the leadership. of the Party in thought, policy and action ”. Freelance journalists who publish content online that goes against official rhetoric are regularly fired and detained by the authorities. Journalists who sought to disseminate information from Wuhan at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – such as Chen Qiushi, Zhang Zhan and Fang Bin – are all missing or continue to be held by Chinese authorities. The Chinese government has also stepped up its threats against foreign media, with the Foreign Ministry and state media attacking specific journalists and media, including The Telegraph, paving the way for harassment and attacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/10/11/china-moves-ban-news-outlets-not-funded-communist-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

