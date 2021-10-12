Politics
All the times Boris Johnson took a vacation during a national crisis
One way to avoid high charges on your heating bill is to throw in a warm spot. Leading by example, PM enjoys a few days of respite in Marbella
After the Covid pandemic and the oil panic that gave way to an energy crisis, rising food prices and cuts in universal credit – it’s no surprise that some Britons may feel like a roundabout- no vacation now.
If only they could afford it. Like Boris.
The only person who has not been touched by any of this, but is partly responsible for it, is reportedly currently sunbathing in Spain, having closed the Conservative Party conference with a “economically illiterate” Scheduled speech.
The PM, his pregnant wife Carrie and their 17-month-old son are now reportedly enjoying a private villaon the Costa del Sol.
Faced with a crisis which it itself caused, the government has terminated its functions. “
The Prime Minister is reportedly staying at a lavish property owned by a friend of Carries and former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith.
This is Johnson’s first vacation since his last vacation, for Mustique, was cut short in July due to the crisis in Afghanistan. Remember the one that took place when his now deputy, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, dodged phone calls in Crete.
Johnson’s vacation comes two months after a Downing Street source said The telegraph the PM is reportedly on vacation in the UK this year.
Parliament is currently on recess, which means MPs are not due to return to Parliament until October 18, but many are choosing this time around to focus on pressing issues in their constituencies.
As Britons face skyrocketing energy bills, a cut in universal credit and empty supermarket shelves, some have questioned the timing of Boris’ latest overseas jaunt.
Faced with a crisis on its own initiative, the government has terminated its functions, ”said shadow treasury minister Bridget Phillipson.
And this is not the first time that Boris has chosen to go away of a crisis.
Here are a few other times the PM chose to call him:
Hiding in the Highlands
In August 2020, Johnson took an untimely family trip to the Scottish coast and was later criticized for not cutting short to deal with the Level A fiasco.
The Education Department oversaw a controversial algorithm to calculate end-of-year exam scores, taking into account the schools’ past performance as evidence.
The not-so-great college students scored well below their teachers’ recommendations, triggering a huge backlash.
Then Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was forced to make an embarrassing turnaround.
When asked if he was vacationing in Scotland again, Johnson told the Liaison Committee “the wild horses couldn’t take me away!”
Obviously.
Boris Johnson walks with his son Wilf in Scotland. Photo: Carrie Symonds
Aperitif before Afghanistan
Despite public warnings that the Taliban would descend on Kabul within hours, Johnson headed for Somerset.
Former senior military and security officials accused him of failing in his duty after missing nearly a full week of parliamentary debate on Britain’s involvement in the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The UK evacuated 15,000 people from Afghanistan, although many remained.
After the last flight left Kabul at the end of August, Johnson declared “the culmination of a mission unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime.”
Fortunately for Johnson, his fumbling with this particular crisis has been eclipsed by that of his Foreign Secretary.
Chaos in Canada
In 2011, riots broke out across London, following the shooting death of Mark Duggan by a police officer.
As the city burned from Tottenham to Croydon, then London Mayor Boris Johnson was on vacation with his (former) family in Canada.
Johnson recklessly refused to cut short the trip.
Speaking to the BBC by phone at the time, Johnson said he had complete confidence in the police’s ability to cope without him.
He eventually returned but faced a lot of criticism, including face-to-face heckling in south London where businesses had been burnt to the ground.
It’s raining incompetence
In February 2020, hundreds of homes were flooded after 500 storm warnings were issued by the Met Office.
The year before, in the December election, Johnson had been seen visiting flood members and calling meetings of the Cobra government’s emergency committee to tackle the crisis.
In contrast, after winning a comfortable majority with their votes, Johnson was not seen for a week during Storm Dennis.
Third World War?
In January 2020, Johnson came under fire after failing to return from his New Years vacation in the Caribbean.
Speaking on Sky News, Sky News shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry accused the PM of “sunbathing and drinking vodka martinis elsewhere” and of not paying attention to developments of the situation in Iran, where Qasem Soleimani had been assassinated.
Thornberry pointed out that Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary, had been tasked with chairing three Cobra emergency meetings in Johnson’s absence.
Johnson also did not cut short his trip for the coronavirus, which was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31, 2020.
