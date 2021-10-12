Yashpal Arya News: PM Modi’s Dual Engine Experiment Failed in Uttarakhand; LoP Pritam Singh after Yashpal Arya joined Congress | India News





In a major shake up for the BJP, Uttarakhand Minister of Transport Yashpal Arya left the party and joined Congress with his son of Nainital MP Sanjiv Arya at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. This development comes about four months before the state legislative elections. Leader of the Legislative Party of Congress (CLP) and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the assembly of Uttarakhand Pritam singh , who was also present at the AICC when six-time MP Yashpal Arya joined the party, spoke to TOI on several issues related to state policy. Extracts:

How beneficial is Yashpal Aryas ghar wapasi (homecoming) to Congress?

Yashpal Arya was a congressman for 40 years before joining the BJP in 2017 for personal reasons. During his time in Congress earlier, he served as a Member of Provincial Parliament for several terms, Speaker of the Assembly, Minister and Chairman of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congressional Committee (UKPCC). However, he has felt suffocated and uncomfortable at BJP for the past four and a half years. He once again trusted the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Under their leadership, he will work for the party’s victory in the legislative elections of 2022.

Are you saying that Yashpal Arya was unable to work even as a minister during his time at BJP?

If he had worked freely and effectively during his tenure as a minister in the BJP government, he would not have returned to Congress. He couldn’t work there and he felt uncomfortable. Congress would benefit from his return to the party’s fold.

The BJP would label Aryas’s return to Congress as pure opportunism.

The BJP does not ask this question if an opposition leader joins them. But if their leaders join Congress, they call them opportunists. The BJP has no moral rights to talk about its leaders’ membership in Congress, as they are known to topple congressional governments using money and power – whether in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka or in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP chaal-charitra-chehra stand unmasked in front of the people.

How many BJP deputies have joined lately and how many more are likely to do so before the legislative elections?

Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjiv Arya are the first two sitting BJP MPs to join Congress. However, in the near future, many more of their MPs and senior leaders will join Congress. They are in contact with us.

What are the questions with which Congress would go to the electorate?

While campaigning for the 2017 legislative elections in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders spoke of the benefits of dual-engine governments in the Center and in the state. Their experiment on dual-engine government failed. They had promised to waive farmers’ loans and double their income. Instead, the Center brought in the Three Black Farm Laws. They had promised jobs to young people, but young people are struggling to find jobs. Inflation is breaking records. A cylinder of LPG gas is sold for 1,000 rupees while gasoline and diesel have passed the 100 rupee mark. Development work in the state has come to a halt for the past four years. The BJP had promised a government without corruption but did not appoint a Lokayukta in those years. Everyone knows how the BJP governments messed up the handling of Covid and the fake testing at Kumbh in Haridwar.

What do you have to say about Uttarakhand which saw three BJP chief ministers – Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and Pushkar Singh Dhami – in four years?

It is very unfortunate that the BJP has changed CMs despite the party winning a majority in the 2017 parliamentary elections. This shows the inherent instability of the BJP government. Uttarakhand has become a political laboratory for the BJP.

Who will be the chief ministerial candidate of Congress for the next state ballot?

Harish Rawat is the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Congressional Campaign Committee, I am the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, and Ganesh Godiyal is the Chairman of the UKPCC. We are jointly leading the campaign. The national leadership and elected deputies will decide their leader after the election of the 2022 Assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modis-double-engine-experiment-has-failed-in-uttarakhand-lop-pritam-singh-after-yashpal-arya-joins-congress/articleshow/86939046.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos