Space tech companies demand PM Modi oversight, fast approvals, fine tuning of rules

Space tech entrepreneurs, including Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up regulatory approvals, personally oversee developments, and fine-tune the rules to meet the demands of the industry. Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises have called on the Prime Minister to provide low-cost capital support during the virtual launch of the space and satellite industry body Indian Space Association (ISpA).

“Many approval processes are very slow. It takes a year and a half to get the approvals. The next 3 to 4 years are very critical. I ask you to keep personal control over this. the progress report, it will move forward at a very rapid pace, ”Mittal said during the online industry interaction with the PM.

During the event, he explained that OneWeb-backed Bharti Group has reached an agreement with ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), to launch its satellite in India from 2022.



ISpA: PM Modi launches industry organization to advance the cause of private space technology companies PM Modi on Monday launched a leading industry association of space and satellite companies. Indian Space Association will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space field. It is represented by leading national and global companies with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies such as Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel Mapmyindia and others.

OneWeb is building its initial constellation of 648 LEO satellites and has already put 322 satellites into orbit.

Bharti Group along with the UK government, Softbank, Hughes and Eutelsat have invested in OneWeb.

INSPACe President-designate Pawan Goenka said India still has a very small share of the global space economy, at around 2%, and now is the time for us to move to India Space 2.0.

“We need to dramatically increase our space capacity. We do 4-5 launches per year. I think we need to triple that number in the medium term. We need to quickly have small operational launchers from ISRO and the private sector,” said Goenka.

According to the market research and consultancy firm EY, the world space economy reached 371 billion USD in 2020 and India accounted for 2.6% of the world space economy, or 9.6 billion USD, or 0 , 5% of the country’s GDP. India’s space economy is expected to reach $ 12.8 billion by 2025.

The founder and CEO of space technology start-up Pixxel, Awais Ahmed, said the company has made its first satellite and it will be launched in a few months via ISRO.

“This satellite was supposed to be launched from Russia, but after the government announcement moved to India. It is a proud moment for us that India’s first private imaging satellite is launched by an Indian rocket. Over the next two years we will launch another 30 satellites that will provide data to the world and I expect them to be launched via ISRO, “said Ahmed.

He said if the regulatory approval process is sped up from months to weeks, the company will be able to proceed at a faster pace.

Tata Nelco Chief Executive Officer and CEO PJ Nath called on the Prime Minister to speed up the launch of the space communication policy which will not only help broaden the horizon of the space sector, but will also help with future planning.

He said some of the licenses are very old, including VSAT.

“New technologies are happening globally as well as within the country. Some of that flexibility needs to be brought in now. We will ask you to look at some of these aspects and do the policy coverage in the current environment.” , Nath said.

Walchandnagar Industries Managing Director and CEO Chirag C Doshi said his company has been involved in space projects since 1973 and will call on the government to create a system of SMEs in the space sector to gain access to profitable capital and grants. potential for manufacturing similar to those given. for production-related incentive programs.

“It will require many of us to invest large amounts of capital to improve our manufacturing facilities,” Doshi said.

Astrome Technologies start-up CEO Neha Satak called for an environment to encourage the development of more intellectual property rights in space technology in India and support for start-ups in testing space products . “It will be great if free tests can be arranged,” Satak said.

Professor V Kamakoti of IIT Madras said he has created a consortium of five space start-ups – Agnikul Cosmos, Drone Vayu, Mindgrove Technologies, Resileo Labs and is striving to have a commercial launch in space technology before 2023.

ISpA President Jayant Patil said space is a sunny sector for Indian private sector entrepreneurs who are serious about starting to create solutions in all areas of the sector.

“We hope to create this in an absolutely inclusive environment and will work with the government. We will work with all decision-makers to make India’s space sector a global player and a position of absolute pride for India at the time of this coming,” said Patil said.

According to EY, the Indian satellite launch systems and manufacturing market reached $ 0.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32% between 2020 and 25 to reach 1, $ 1 billion in 2025.

The Indian satellite services market reached USD 3.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3%.