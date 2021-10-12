Politics
Greenpeace holds protest against oil outside Downing Street
Activists chained themselves to an oil-splattered statue of Boris Johnson outside Downing Street to protest a controversial new drilling site.
Greenpeace protesters led a demonstration of around 40 people, 16 of whom were locked on barrels and the fake statue of the Prime Minister while others held banners reading Boris: Stop Cambo.
The group called on the government to end the UK’s dependence on oil and urge Mr Johnson not to sign a new permit to drill at the Cambo oil field, west of the Shetlands.
The Metropolitan Police made seven arrests on suspicion of obstruction of the highway and removed all barrels.
The 90kg statue, created by artist Hugo Farmer, is accompanied by a sign that read: Cambo Oil Field: Boris Johnson’s Monumental Climate Failure, and Mr Johnson’s hands are completely covered in black oil.
The government appears poised to move forward with plans which, if approved, according to the Stop Cambo campaign group, would produce 170 million barrels of oil and generate emissions equivalent to the annual carbon pollution of 18 coal-fired power stations.
The protest comes amid a UK-wide oil price crisis, which has led to widespread shortages across the country due to a shortage of truck drivers and sparked panic buying and huge travel disruption.
In addition, a series of global gas supply problems have led to the bankruptcy of several gas suppliers and significant price increases for people across the UK.
According to Stop Cambo, 80% of UK crude oil, which is what Cambo contains, is currently exported and sold on the world market, and production at the site would take a few years to start, which would not alleviate the current crisis.
Philip Evans, an anti-oil activist for Greenpeace UK, said: People across the UK are feeling the stress of a gas price crisis as well as a climate crisis, and the government recognizes that our dependence on fossil fuels has made the UK vulnerable and exposed. People are right to feel angry and upset.
Johnson’s inability to act has left us in lines for gasoline, bankrupt energy companies, unemployed offshore workers for months and a worsening climate crisis.
Johnson must stop Cambo and prioritize a just transition to renewables to protect consumers, workers and the climate from future shocks. If he doesn’t, he will be remembered as a monumental climate failure.
Metropolitan Police said the activists locked themselves onto barrels with complex devices that were taking a long time to be removed.
Met Police Events tweeted: There are 16 activists locked up on eight barrels at this protest. These barrels will undoubtedly have complex locking devices inside which the activists are strapped. Our teams specializing in moving work quickly to dismantle the equipment and reopen the roads.
In November, the Prime Minister will join other world leaders in Glasgow at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) to discuss how to tackle climate change.
Cambo’s plans received a lot of criticism. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government should reject the plans, while Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on Mr Johnson to reassess the license.
Michael Tholen, Director of Sustainability at Oil and Gas UK, which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, said: Our industry actively supports efforts to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
We agree that reducing oil and gas emissions is essential to achieve this.
Currently, however, the UK derives 73% of its total energy from oil and gas.
There are 23 million gas-heated homes which also generate 40% of our electricity.
We also have 32 million vehicles that need gasoline or diesel.
Cutting off our own local supplies before reducing these demands will simply make us more dependent on imports.
This would compromise our own energy security without reducing emissions.
Sources
2/ http://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/greenpeace-stages-oil-protest-outside-130711312.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]