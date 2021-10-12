Greenpeace holds protest against oil outside Downing Street

Activists chained themselves to an oil-splattered statue of Boris Johnson outside Downing Street to protest a controversial new drilling site.

Greenpeace protesters led a demonstration of around 40 people, 16 of whom were locked on barrels and the fake statue of the Prime Minister while others held banners reading Boris: Stop Cambo.

The group called on the government to end the UK’s dependence on oil and urge Mr Johnson not to sign a new permit to drill at the Cambo oil field, west of the Shetlands.

The Metropolitan Police made seven arrests on suspicion of obstruction of the highway and removed all barrels.

Greenpeace protesters outside Downing Street with a statue of Prime Minister Boris Johnson splashed with oil (Victoria Jones / PA)

The 90kg statue, created by artist Hugo Farmer, is accompanied by a sign that read: Cambo Oil Field: Boris Johnson’s Monumental Climate Failure, and Mr Johnson’s hands are completely covered in black oil.

The government appears poised to move forward with plans which, if approved, according to the Stop Cambo campaign group, would produce 170 million barrels of oil and generate emissions equivalent to the annual carbon pollution of 18 coal-fired power stations.

The protest comes amid a UK-wide oil price crisis, which has led to widespread shortages across the country due to a shortage of truck drivers and sparked panic buying and huge travel disruption.

In addition, a series of global gas supply problems have led to the bankruptcy of several gas suppliers and significant price increases for people across the UK.

According to Stop Cambo, 80% of UK crude oil, which is what Cambo contains, is currently exported and sold on the world market, and production at the site would take a few years to start, which would not alleviate the current crisis.

Greenpeace demonstrated against the planned Cambo oil field on the West Shetland coast (Victoria Jones / PA)

Philip Evans, an anti-oil activist for Greenpeace UK, said: People across the UK are feeling the stress of a gas price crisis as well as a climate crisis, and the government recognizes that our dependence on fossil fuels has made the UK vulnerable and exposed. People are right to feel angry and upset.

The story continues

Johnson’s inability to act has left us in lines for gasoline, bankrupt energy companies, unemployed offshore workers for months and a worsening climate crisis.

Johnson must stop Cambo and prioritize a just transition to renewables to protect consumers, workers and the climate from future shocks. If he doesn’t, he will be remembered as a monumental climate failure.

Greenpeace activists outside Downing Street (Victoria Jones / PA)

Metropolitan Police said the activists locked themselves onto barrels with complex devices that were taking a long time to be removed.

Met Police Events tweeted: There are 16 activists locked up on eight barrels at this protest. These barrels will undoubtedly have complex locking devices inside which the activists are strapped. Our teams specializing in moving work quickly to dismantle the equipment and reopen the roads.

In November, the Prime Minister will join other world leaders in Glasgow at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) to discuss how to tackle climate change.

Cambo’s plans received a lot of criticism. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government should reject the plans, while Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on Mr Johnson to reassess the license.

One of the Greenpeace activists is taken by police outside Downing Street in London during a protest against the Cambo oil field off the west coast of Shetland (Victoria Jones / PA)

Michael Tholen, Director of Sustainability at Oil and Gas UK, which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, said: Our industry actively supports efforts to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

We agree that reducing oil and gas emissions is essential to achieve this.

Currently, however, the UK derives 73% of its total energy from oil and gas.

There are 23 million gas-heated homes which also generate 40% of our electricity.

We also have 32 million vehicles that need gasoline or diesel.

Cutting off our own local supplies before reducing these demands will simply make us more dependent on imports.

This would compromise our own energy security without reducing emissions.