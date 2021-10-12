EDITORIAL: Forming a national consensus





It was a weekend of distinguished speeches, with back-to-back addresses by Chinese President Xi Jinping () and President Tsai Ing-wen (). While neither have strayed from their usual scenarios, the side-by-side talks offer a glimpse of strategy across the Strait in the months to come, promising subtle politics rather than grandiose displays. The speeches were delivered against a more busy-than-usual background, given China’s deployment of more than 150 planes to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) this month, a record number that includes a single maneuver involving 52 aircraft. Although the international media put a lot of emphasis on Xis’ emphasis on peaceful reunification in his speech on Saturday, he still managed to silence the threat that Taiwanese independence advocates would have no end, even if he stopped before swearing to crush them like he did in July. Yet Tsais’ speech the next day encountered three other Chinese planes entering Taiwan’s ADIZ. Alarmist coverage aside, another way to read Xis’ speech is as an overture to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as it welcomes new leadership and prepares for a return to local elections next year. There is a good historical reason for the timing of speeches around Double Ten, celebrated by the Republic of China (ROC) as its national day and by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution which has overthrew the Qing Dynasty. , both sharing a reverence for Sun Yat-sen (). It is precisely this kind of historical link that the KMT clings to as an extension of goodwill across the Strait, and the party has not failed to remind the public of this rare point of consensus. . In his remarks on the Double Ten National Day, new KMT chairman Eric Chu () reiterated that both sides of the Strait should stand up for this spirit represented by Sun, and that seek common ground while retaining the differences of opinion is the basis of relations between the two shores. This sentiment mirrored Xis’ speech, which emphasized Sun’s vision of national rejuvenation and made Taiwan independence his biggest obstacle. Xis added that the mention of the so-called 1992 consensus was also reminiscent of Chus ‘response to Xis’ congratulatory letter last month, which cited the 1992 consensus and opposition to independence as the basis for relations between the two shores, adding to the din in their echo chamber. . For a struggling party whose only draw to voters is better Chinese relations, this is a lifeline they will be happy to accept. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) knows this and will continue to refine its dialogue to make the two appear to be on the same page, even as it tries to move on to the next chapter. On the other hand, Tsai, in his speech, spent a lot of time calling for political cooperation, even calling the opposition by name. She is keenly aware that the absence of a unified voice is dangerous, especially for a nation that must constantly justify its existence, and allowing Beijing to define the narrative is a death sentence. To counter the echo chamber of the PCC-KMT, Tsai alternately proposed four commitments on which to base a national consensus: a free and democratic constitutional system; that the ROC and the PRC should not be subordinate to each other; resist annexation or encroachment on Taiwanese sovereignty; and that the future of Taiwan must be decided according to the will of the Taiwanese. Yet its openings are sure to fall on deaf ears. Hours after his speech, the KMT and the Taiwan People’s Party rushed to pounce on the Progressive Democratic Party for supposedly excluding them from the room, shouting that the governance crisis begins when there is no has no voice of opposition. Internal political struggles only create cracks that Beijing can and will exploit. Although disagreements are a necessary part of democracy, they must develop from a solid foundation. Taiwanese political parties would do well to agree on one before the ground moves under their feet.

