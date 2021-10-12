Politics
Goodbye from PM Modi to the indolent Maharajah Air India
Meet at the Air India Ltd. office. in Mumbai in early 2001 and you might have come across an elderly man in a white jacket winding the clock. With 17,400 employees and just 24 planes – three times the manpower level of major US airlines – silly tasks like timekeeping at head office had become someone’s job description.
Still, optimism was in the air at the time. With India looking to sell its national carrier, a half-century of accumulated laziness was on the verge of fading away. And yet the privatization plan collapsed, and it took another 20 years and billions of dollars of wasted capital to come together. Finally, as the global travel industry was ravaged by a pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed to let Air India go.
Two decades ago, the airline was valued at $ 4 billion by the pilots’ union. Compared to that, the winning offer of 180 billion rupees ($ 2.4 billion) by the Tata Group – from which Air India was snatched by a socialist-minded government in 1953 – is paltry. Especially since the cash payment in New Delhi will only represent 15% of the consideration. The rest will be debt assumed by the new owner, a Mumbai-based conglomerate that also controls Jaguar Land Rover and runs India’s largest computer software company. Even after the deal, $ 6.2 billion in borrowing will be left behind and become an explicit responsibility of the state.
Still, the transaction makes sense. The sale of Air India was never just about the product. The carrier was a symbol of all that can go wrong when a state lacking the capacity to provide basic services like health and education begins to compete in the commercial arena. Modi’s farewell to the indolent Maharajah – the airline’s mascot – will strengthen his government’s benchmarks for reform at a time when the economic recovery from Covid-19 is still tentative and uneven. With the future of global travel mired in uncertainty, knowing that taxpayers won’t have to keep coming to the airline’s rescue is a boon to strained public finances.
In 1953, a newly independent India made a huge blunder by nationalizing Tata Airlines Ltd., which had succeeded in creating a culture of customer service, something that disappeared – along with the ashtrays designed by Salvador Dali – into dull and dreary socialism. from the late 1960s. The transporter has become a haunt of authorized employees dancing to the tunes of bureaucrats and politicians.
Air India has always had valuable parking spaces at airports like Heathrow and bilateral flight rights. But he didn’t have planes to make the trips. By the end of the 1990s, it was clear that the government could not shoulder the burden in a sustainable way. But intense lobbying by Jet Airways India Ltd., the then largest private carrier in the Indian sky, threw the 2001 privatization plan into failure to cynically condemn the most effective competitor that could have emerged. The then aviation minister bragged about not letting a single Air India nail escape state control. Then, overturning the decision to sell, a new government decided to strengthen Air India with a $ 10.8 billion fleet expansion and a misguided merger with Indian Airlines, the state-owned national carrier. Profit is gone forever. Debts are piling up.
Now that Jet Airways is bankrupt and the Tata Group has taken back what it owned, the question is: what are they going to do with three airlines in their stable? Tata a Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd. for full-service domestic and international flights. They also own a controlling stake in a no-frills carrier with Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes’ Air Asia group. Consolidation is the way to go, with Singapore Airlines likely to be relied on for operational know-how and Fernandes given an exit.
Will the Maharajah regain his former glory? The answer matters to Ratan Tata, whose long-standing love affair with airplanes has not resulted in great commercial success with Vistara and AirAsia India. Today, for his 84th birthday in December, the group’s patriarch is hiring 13,500 full-time and contract employees from Air India and the low-cost service it operates in the Middle East. With them will come the culture of a defeated public sector organization.
It won’t be an easy integration, but it’s the buyer’s headache. Indian taxpayers should be relieved to have cut their losses. International investors should be thrilled to get the deal they’ve always seen as a clear signal that India wants less government in trade. This can be much more valuable than the seemingly low price of the sticker for the airline.
(Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services. He was previously a columnist for Reuters Breakingviews. He also worked for the Straits Times, ET NOW and Bloomberg News.)
