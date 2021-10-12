More time | Sustainability of nature





As the climate crisis continues on its deadly course, how long will it take world leaders to act? Amid intensifying climate-related disasters that this year alone have disrupted the lives of thousands of people around the world and caused substantial economic damage, more than 190 world leaders are set to join the table negotiations at the next 26th Conference. of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held this year in Glasgow, UK, from October 31 to November 12. Credit: 360b / Alamy Stock Photo Climate change is upon us. The catastrophic floods in Western Europe in mid-July killed more than 200 people in Germany and Belgium, with many missing, as well as in other countries like Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland. affected. Later in the summer, extremely hot temperatures across the Mediterranean basin sparked unprecedented forest fires with countries like Greece, Italy, France, Turkey and others losing thousands of acres forests and farmland, and reporting casualties and an increase damage. Across the Atlantic, Hurricane Ida landed in Louisiana, United States, leaving a million homes without Power in late August, as wildfires continue to spread across California where thousands of square miles have so far burned, thousands of homes have been destroyed alongside other buildings, communities have been evacuated and national forests are threatened. Prominent politicians have been shouting that more needs to be done to tackle climate change, as they can no longer ignore the dangers of global warming. So what should happen at COP26? Countries should agree on emission reduction commitments sufficient to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C in order to achieve the ambitions of the Paris Agreement. Will it happen? Many expressed doubts. Young people are right to protest; their future is at stake. The climate change protests by the youth movement Fridays for Future took to the streets on September 24, first in Asia, then spread to many European cities and beyond. Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish climate change activist who inspired the movement a few years ago with her solo climate school strike, joined the crowd in Berlin, Germany, two days before the federal election in the country, expressing the need for both voting and demonstration in order to trigger change. Are politicians listening to young people and those who join them? May be. They definitely can’t avoid the subject anymore. The science is solid (see our COP26 collection) and public opinion is increasingly supporting it. Yet confidence in any success at COP26 is fragile at best. It appears some officials have already said world leaders will not reach agreement on a 45% emissions reduction target, but they could push forward talks on phasing out coal, granting a financial support to poor countries and protection forests. While such progress is necessary, it is frankly far from sufficient to tackle the current climate crisis. Leaders have left the problem unchecked for too long and we are now running out of time. Young people are right to protest; their future is at stake. The politics of the climate talks are complex and often reflect geopolitical tensions. The focus is always on the movements of the main issuers. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced a new climate target for America: Achieve 5052% reduction from 2005 levels of net greenhouse gas emissions in the entire economy by 2030. China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide world, has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060 and to push the uptake of renewables further to ensure that carbon emissions Peak by 2030. At the time of writing, however, it is not yet confirmed whether President Xi Jinping will participate in the talks in Glasgow. With strained relations between the United States and China, the success of COP26 is far from certain. Whether or not negotiations and dialogue between the main actors progress in Glasgow, one thing is certain: commitments alone will not be enough, we need action plans, detailed agendas on policies and interventions to meet the commitments. commitments and a commitment to act. There is no more time for geopolitics, retaliation and myopic self-interest. At the rate of the climate crisis, too many people will suffer now, ecosystems are already on the verge of collapse, there is no future of sustainable development if the ambitions of the Paris Agreement are not not reached. The change is now, and politicians must embrace it. About this article Quote this article There is no more time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-021-00795-3

