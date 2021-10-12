PM Modi and Boris Johnson discuss vaccine certification and the Afghan situation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation on Monday in which they welcomed the UK’s recognition of India’s vaccine certification and agreed on the need for an international approach coordinated to dialogue with the Taliban, according to a statement from the United Kingdom. .

The phone conversation came four days after the UK announced that Indian travelers fully vaccinated with both doses of Covishield or any vaccine approved by him will not need to undergo a Mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival from October 11. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral relations since their virtual summit earlier this year, and expressed satisfaction with the measures initiated under the Roadmap. 2030 adopted at the virtual summit. They also reviewed the progress of the enhanced trade partnership and agreed on the potential for a rapid expansion of trade and investment ties between the two countries, he said. He said leaders had discussed issues related to climate change, in the context of the upcoming UNFCCC COP-26 meeting in Glasgow in November. Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s commitment to climate action, as evidenced by its goal of expanding renewable energy and the recently announced National Hydrogen Mission. It was a pleasure to speak to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK 2030 Agenda, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the upcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues, including the Afghanistan. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021 The leaders exchanged views on regional developments, in particular the situation in Afghanistan. In this context, they agreed on the need to develop a common international perspective on issues relating to extremism and terrorism, as well as human rights and the rights of women and minorities. The British statement said the two prime ministers discussed the joint fight against the coronavirus and the importance of opening up travel. “They agreed that the UK’s recognition of India’s vaccine certification is a welcome development for this purpose,” he said. According to the statement shared with reporters by the UK High Commission here, the two leaders discussed the strength of UK-India relations and climate action in the context of the upcoming COP-26 in Glasgow. The leaders spoke about the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engagement with the Taliban, stressing the importance of respecting human rights in the country, he said. PMs welcomed the progress made on the 2030 roadmap since it was endorsed by Johnson and Modi in May. This includes areas such as trade and defense. The leaders looked forward to the next visit of the British Naval Carrier Strike Group to India and the deepening of the strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and India, he said. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “It was a pleasure speaking to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK 2030 Agenda, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the upcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues, including the Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-boris-johnson-uk-india-vaccine-certificate-7565958/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos