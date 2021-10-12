How China’s power crisis may force Xi Jinping to put his green policy on the back burner

Recent restrictions on energy use in China have disrupted manufacturing activities and a cloud hangs over technology supply chains. In addition to the efforts of the Communist Party of China (CCP) to curb the real estate industry, electricity issues pose a new challenge to the country’s burgeoning economic growth and the CCP’s ambitions in the area of ​​global climate governance.

In more than 20 provinces, China’s flagship cities Beijing and Shanghai, which are home to nearly 22 million and 26 million people respectively, have experienced power outages. On average, the mercury plunges to -6C in the capital, increasing demand for heating, and concerns abound as to whether the electricity crisis will continue into winter.

Part of the problem stems from the constant rise in coal prices. Around September 2020, coal prices were hovering around US $ 50 per tonne, but soared to US $ 177.5 last month, the highest in more than a decade.

Coal imports have also been hampered by geopolitical disputes. China uses over 3 billion tonnes of thermal coal each year; nearly 2 percent of the thermal coal consumed in China came from Australia because of its reasonable price and superior quality. But the People’s Republic has banned the import of coal from Australia after calling for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Usually, power generation units fill their coal stocks in September before the winter months. However, according to Sinolink Securities, this year’s thermal coal inventory by six major power generation groups was only sufficient to meet a fifteen-day requirement. With the rise in the price of coal, power generation companies are reluctant to produce enough electricity to meet demand; as tariffs are capped, accumulated revenues are insufficient to cover costs.

In China, more than half of the electricity is produced from coal. Coal is the main contributor to climate change. Coal combustion accounts for 46% of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide, and more than 70% of total greenhouse gas emissions come from the electricity sector. China leads the ranking of polluters representing nearly 27% of global emissions. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a landmark international treaty to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, China agreed to peak carbon dioxide emissions around 2030 and increase the proportion of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption at around 20%.

Climate change has been influenced not only by the vagaries of rising emissions, but also by partisan politics. The Paris agreement, which was seen as the political legacy of US President Barack Obama, was considered by his successor. A few months after Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States in 2017, his administration overturned the previous ban on coal mining in the country. He later announced that the United States was pulling out of the alliance, citing that allowing China and India to use fossil fuels under the treaty when America had to cut its carbon was unfair.

Coincidentally, the pullout came into effect amid the vote count in the controversial 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost. Under outgoing President Joe Biden, climate governance is a top priority. In February, America joined the Paris Agreement. The appointment of a heavyweight like former Secretary of State John Kerry as special envoy on climate change marks the will of the new American administrations to reaffirm their lead in the fight against global warming.

The importance of the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement has not escaped China. The Trump interlude has given China a good opening to pose as a responsible actor in the fight against climate change and pollution. At the United Nations Biodiversity Summit in September 2020, Xi announced his green plan for China to become carbon neutral by 2060.

In April, Biden called the heads of countries responsible for nearly 80% of global emissions to a virtual summit, seeking to pledge to reduce emissions. Chinese state media described the move as an effort to establish a climate cooperation clique centered around the United States to strengthen its leadership on international issues. In turn, China invited Kerry to discuss climate issues, around the same time it began to vehemently oppose Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the wreckage of the nuclear power plant. of Fukushima in the Pacific Ocean. He criticized the United States for supporting Japan and accused it of a double standard on the issue of environmental protection. Through this episode, China demonstrated its ambition to lead international climate governance, and not to complement an initiative led by the United States.

With America back in the game, China has raised its stakes in this one-upmanship. Due to Xis’ willingness to claim the green mantle, the National Energy Administration (NEA) sought to reduce coal use to 56% of total energy use in 2021, from 57%. In line with Xis’ commitment to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, guidelines released in April focused on meeting nearly 11% of the country’s electricity consumption. thanks to wind and solar energy. Xi was betting big on electric vehicles, but charging stations for new energy vehicles have suspended operations in parts of China following the blackouts. These developments could in the future slow down the decision of certain buyers to switch to new energy vehicles.

China is hit by the contraction in factory activity in September due to reduced electricity consumption and higher input prices. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index of business activity fell to 49.6 in September from 50.1 the previous month. As the crisis unfolded, Xi visited a green industrial unit in Shaanxi that uses coal to produce chemicals like methanol or polyolefins without generating much wastewater. In his speech there, he stressed the need for environmental protection. Grandstanding notwithstanding, he faces tough choices. First, the relaxation of controls on electricity tariffs may impact production costs which will ultimately affect Chinese buyers and affect national competitiveness. Second, lifting Australia’s coal ban could cause Xi to lose face before the key 2022 National Congress. The bumpy road to clean energy could therefore force Xi to put his green policy on the back burner.

This article was the first published on ORF.

The author is a member of the Strategic Studies Program and is based at the ORF Center in Mumbai. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

