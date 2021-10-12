Politics
Is China going to invade Taiwan?
The Opinion BDN section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on onbangordailynews.com.
Gwynne Dyer is a London-based freelance journalist whose comments are published in 45 countries.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday promised that the historic task of the complete reunification of the motherland … will be definitely accomplished. It was a threat to Taiwan, but a threat without end. However, Chinese state media, in the form of the always enraged Global Times, warned that war could be started at any time.
President Tsai Ing-wen replied on Sunday that no one can force Taiwan to follow the path China has set for us. She added that the island country of 23 million people faced a more complex and fluid situation than at any time in the past 72 years. That is, since the Chinese nationalist government lost the civil war and retreated to Taiwan in 1949.
And the United States, although it does not directly promise to defend the island at the cost of war with China, does indicate that there are US special forces and Marines in Taiwan on a training mission. . Beijing already knew this, of course (Trump sent them there two years ago), but Washington’s open confirmation was a clear warning to China.
So there is a kind of crisis, albeit slow. As Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-Chen said, Beijing is capable of invading the island now, but will be quite ready to do so in three years.
By 2025, China will reduce cost and attrition to a minimum. He has the ability now, but he won’t start a war easily, as there are a lot of other things he will have to consider. What did he mean exactly, and is it true?
This is in part a recognition that China is rapidly accumulating weapons that will make possible a sea invasion across the Taiwan Strait, despite being 100 miles wide at its narrowest point.
The key Chinese weapon is the long-range rocket artillery which can reach any point in Taiwan with high precision (guided by the BeiDou satellite navigation system), and can be launched in such numbers as anti-defenses. Taiwanese missiles would be outdated.
Such a weapon exists. It’s called the PCL-191, and it’s a glorified version of the Stalin organ and other WWII-era multiple rocket launchers, but with a range of 217 miles. There are eight or twelve rockets on each mobile launcher, depending on the range and explosive power required, and they can be reloaded fairly quickly.
There are already two brigades of these rocket launchers stationed on the Chinese coast facing Taiwan, and their number continues to increase. Soon, they will give Beijing the power to simultaneously launch saturation strikes on all airfields, radar stations, air defenses and ports in Taiwan.
If all of Taiwan’s runways and ports are destroyed, then its planes and warships will not be able to prevent Chinese assault troops from crossing the strait in ships (which would take 10 hours), and no one other will not be close enough to help them, even if they want to. Taiwan is at extreme range for Japan-based fighter jets, and the U.S. Pacific Fleet is highly unlikely to be within range if the attack is a surprise.
So what other things can still deter China from launching such an attack even after having enough rocket launchers on the coast? One is enough: the certainty that even if the United States could not intervene militarily in time to save Taiwan, it would certainly institute a full naval blockade of China immediately thereafter.
Ships from China crossing the Pacific must pass between the first chain of islands (Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines); for shipments to the Indian Ocean, the Middle East and Europe must pass through the Strait of Malacca (Malaysia and Indonesia). In practice, there is no way out: the Chinese economy would be strangled in a few months.
Further escalation on both sides would be deterred by fear of nuclear war, and some sort of deal would have to be struck. It could be very humiliating for China, perhaps so humiliating that it would even undermine the control of the Communist Party. So Xi Jinping will never really take the risk.
This is how people steeped in classical strategic thinking see it, and they are probably right. Although you don’t get your money back if they get it wrong.
More articles from the BDN
Sources
2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/10/11/opinion/contributors/will-china-invade-taiwan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]