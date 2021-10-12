Sport Clips haircut or text before November 13 can help hero get back to school





Fundraising kicks off today for largest veteran scholarship program of its kind GEORGETOWN, Texas, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sport Clips Haircuts is launching its Help A Hero Veteran Scholarship campaign today to benefit the US Military and Veteran Scholarships, the largest scholarship program of its kind. Donations can be made now via November 13 at any Sport Clips location or by sending “HERO” to 71777. On Veterans Day, November 11th, participating stores will offer free haircuts for veterans and service members with military ID, and Sport Clips will donate $ 2 by hair care department towards this year’s fundraising goal of $ 1.5 million. A haircut at Sport Clips or texting before November 13 can help a hero get back to school. Fundraising kicks off today for the largest veteran scholarship program of its kind. “With the support of our generous customers and product partners, we are helping thousands of veterans get the additional training they need to pursue a wide range of civilian careers,” said Edouard Logan, CEO and President of Sport Clips Haircuts. “As a company founded by veterans, we intend to keep and honor our commitment to thank those who serve. This year, we increased our commitment to the program by doubling our donation to $ 2 for every hair care service provided in our stores nationwide on Veterans Day. “ “Despite the educational benefits that veterans gain by serving our country, they often do not cover the growing costs of obtaining a higher education,” said Fritz Mihelcic, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). “With Sport Clips, VFW is dedicated to easing the financial burden on those who deserve it most.” Help A Hero scholarships go up to $ 5,000 per semester and help cover tuition and fees for military personnel of E-5 and below. Over 2,000 military veterans and students received Help A Hero scholarships through the program $ 9.2 million donated to this day by the fundraising efforts of Sport Clips. In support of this year’s campaign, VFW and Sport Clips are hosting the second annual VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero Walk. The event offers supporters a virtual and healthy way to engage in the campaign. Participants in the Virtual Walk can register and fundraise individually or as a team, and the Walk provides the flexibility to participate in the event where and when it suits you. All participants are invited to join the VFW and sports clips for the celebration finale on the VFW Facebook page at November 6, 2021, To noon IS. Full details of the Help A Hero Walk virtual walk can be found at vfw.org/2021VirtualWalk. The story continues Check out Sport Clips stores for free haircuts here. To learn more about the Help A Hero scholarship program, visit SportClips.com/hero. About sports clip haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered at Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and started the franchise in 1995. The sports-themed haircut franchise, specializing in men’s and boys’ haircuts, offers online registration for customers and ranks ranked 17th in the “Franchise 500” for entrepreneurs for 2021 and is listed in Franchise Direct’s 2021 “Top 100 Global Franchises”. There are more than 1,850 Sport Clips stores open in the United States and Canada. Sport Clips is the “Official Haircutter” for Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential rates on haircuts and franchises, and has been named the 2019 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips offers “Haircuts with Heart” as part of its annual Help A Hero fundraiser which has contributed $ 9.2 million at the VFW; national partnership with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic activities. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of the NASCAR Joe Gibbs Racing team; Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan IndyCar Driver Ed jones; and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com . About veterans of foreign wars

The Veterans of the Foreign Wars of the United States is the largest and oldest veterans organization in the country. Founded in 1899, the congressional chartered VFW is made up entirely of eligible veterans and military service members of the Active, Guard and Reserve forces. With over 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members in over 6,000 positions around the world, the nonprofit veterans services organization is proud to proclaim “NO MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans service, legislative advocacy and the military. and community service programs. For more information or to register, visit our website at vfw.org. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-haircut-at-sport-clips-or-a-text-before-november-13-can-help-a-hero-go-back-to- school-301396599.html SOURCE Sport Clips Haircuts

