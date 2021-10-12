How Biden can recover from his summer slide

Funny how August, which is supposed to be a quiet month, so often turns into a disastrous month for presidents. And so it has been for President Biden this year, causing a fall from which he has yet to recover.

The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the resulting tensions with allies, an increase in the delta coronavirus variant, a blockage of its national program amid ugly party fighting, the continuation of a summer increase illegal border crossings, all merged into some kind of toxic beverage. The approval rating for the president’s jobs in the RealClearPolitics national polls average fell from 51.3% on the first day of August to 46.3% on the last, and has fallen further since, to 43.3% this week. .

This particular set of late summer woes was so damaging because it attacked the fundamental justifications for Biden’s presidency. He had to be the decent and respectful president, knowledgeable, able to defeat the virus, able to work effectively across the aisle, well equipped to reestablish harmonious relations with the allies. The decent and respectful part remains intact, but everything else has been called into question.

Every president has tough times, of course, and there is something to be said about eliminating yours early on. People forget that Ronald Reagan, having been successful in pushing through his tax and budget plans in his first year, suffered a deep plunge in his second year before these programs took off. By the end of Mr. Reagan’s sophomore year, his job approval rating in the Gallup poll had fallen to a catastrophic 35% before starting a more or less steady rise from there.

So the question for Mr. Biden is: how does he find the story of his presidency? A few steps seem essential:

Take back control of the messages of the progressive wing of his party.

Suppose the Democrats, in the coming weeks, find themselves with the most modest likely outcome of their push for domestic spending: a $ 1,000 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill coupled with a $ 1.9 billion version. of Mr. Bidens’ proposal to Build Back Better Social and Climate Change. Stack them on top of the $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief and stimulus package Mr Biden signed in March, and you would end up with nearly $ 5 trillion in new spending approved this year.

That’s five times the funding former President Barack Obama got in his stimulus package to recover from the 2008 financial crisis, a plan that seemed ambitious enough at the time. In this low-end scenario for Democrats, the additional spending approved this year would still be around 70% of the total federal budget in fiscal 2020.

Yet progressives describe this potential outcome as some sort of disaster, the result of a series of cruel cuts by moderate Democrats. In fact, it would amount to perhaps the largest year-over-year increase in spending on national programs since the Great Depression, which Biden might point out more forcefully to his left-wing critics.

Come back to the Covid-19 problem.

In the intramural war over legislation that consumes Washington, it’s easy to forget how much Mr Bidens’ election victory in 2020 made him feel he would do a better job of dealing with the coronavirus than he did. former President Donald Trump. He was poised to defend that sentiment until Delta’s summer variant shifted the trendline from success to resurgence, leading to a revival of bitter struggles for masks, social distancing, and school openings. .

Now the spread of vaccines could push the trendline back into positive territory. Employer vaccination mandates, pushed by Mr Biden amid some controversy, appear to be pushing up vaccination rates in ways that have not been the cajoling of public health officials. Making schools safe and free from virus controversy is the next and perhaps the last big hurdle. Mr Biden must create the feeling that he has been confronted with this problem.

President Biden unveiled a six-pronged strategy to tackle the Delta variant of Covid-19 that increases vaccine requirements for employers of 100 or more workers, medical workers and federal workers. Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images



Take advantage of the opportunities available to you to re-establish your skills on the world stage.

An upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized nations, a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a global conference on climate change: all present a chance for Mr. Biden not only to lead, but to explain to voters why he considered it important to put the fight in Afghanistan behind, to focus on bigger issues ahead.

Put in place a control of the migratory crisis.

Democrats are likely underestimating the damage caused by the series of migrant influxes to the southern border this year. We have learned that no president, in fact, no world leader can totally control the movement of migrants today. What they can do is show they have a comprehensive plan to reduce the flow at source, manage it more easily at the border, and ensure more orderly handling of arrivals.

Write to Gerald F. Seib at [email protected]