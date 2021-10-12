Semi-final squads in place after Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claim landslide wins





Sindh 117 for 5 (Taha 47 *, Ibrahim 2-24) beat Balochistan 113 for 5 (Sohail 37 *, Abrar 2-15) by five wickets

Sindh took a five-wicket victory in a low-scoring encounter against Balochistan, with Danes Aziz and Abrar Ahmed leading the win.

Batted first, Baluchistan struggled for fluidity at the start of the heats, but it was the middle part where the wheels really started to come off. Danish and Abrar combined for 8-0-29-3 numbers, and without a hitter truly capable of relieving pressure with a high-impact hit, it was left to Sohail Akhtar to score an undefeated 37 of 36 to secure his team. at least crossed the three-figure mark. Baluchistan ended up limping at 113.

There was little danger in the chase, where despite a few early wickets, he felt the pressure was entirely out of Sindh. Mohammad Taha, who trailed until the end, got the best score with 47 of 48, under exactly the circumstances Sindh needed. With the required rate never really increasing above a run-a-ball, the result seemed to be inevitable long before the match was over, allowing Sindh to join central Punjab with 12 points and go to the semi-finals. -final with momentum on their side.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 207 for 4 (Ghulam 110 *, Iftikhar 54 *) beat Northern 115 all-round (Rohail 34, Usman 2-4) by 92 points

An undefeated 143-point partnership between centurion Kamran Ghulam and half-centurion Iftikhar Ahmed helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat the north by 92 points.

Northern put KP on and made early forays, taking four wickets inside the first nine overs. Nauman Ali, who opened the bowling alley, was instrumental in controlling the stroke rate, conceding just 19 out of his four, but once Ifftikhar joined Ghulam at the crease it all worked out. degraded for Northern. No other bowler has managed to control Nauman’s control, each conceding more than 40 of their allocated overs; the combination of Mohammad Musa, Aaqib Liaquat, Aamer Jamal and Muhammad Musa leaked 184 in 16 overs. Ghulam and Iftikhar crossed their individual milestones and there was enough time for a collective, with KP breaking through 200 in the 20th, and finally placing Northern 208 for the win.

The KP bowlers sang early on, all six of the wickets, meaning Northern was never in sight of the target. Imran Khan knocked out Nasir Nawaz in the first round and contributed to a run-out that knocked out his opening partner Ali Imran. Rohail Nazir, the brightest spark for Northern, was eye-catching in a 34-ball, but once Khalid Usman cleared his stumps, all resistance crumbled. The last five wickets fell for 19 runs while Northern was eliminated for 115.

The only consolation was that it was some kind of dead rubber. Northern will need to do much better when he takes on KP in the semi-final, while Central Punjab will face Sindh in the other.

