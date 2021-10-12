China wants to ban private companies from disseminating information

BEIJING : In an attempt to restrain their power and influence, China recently released the “2021 Negative Market Access List” which aims to ban non-state capital (private companies) from the information and media sectors and live broadcasting services of activities and events involving politics, economy, military, diplomacy, society, culture, science and technology, health, education and sports, etc.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released the “2021 Negative Market Access List” to solicit public opinion, according to reliable sources.

He says non-state capital cannot invest in the establishment and operation of news organizations, which include news agencies, newspapers, magazine publishers, broadcasters and TV stations, radio stations. and television and web media editors.

The NDRC also said the non-public capital cannot introduce information published by organizations outside of China.

Moreover, they cannot host forums, summits or awards in journalism and the public opinion space, according to the reliable source.

It sounds like an attempt to reaffirm the national narrative and shift the reliance on state media as much as possible.

News organizations such as Caixin, Guancha, which are perceived as private non-state media, are also heavily invested by state-owned enterprises, so they will not fall under the “non-state capital” category.

If this project becomes official regulation, it will leave no room for privately owned media.

This news has been discussed by Weibo users and the idea of ​​returning to the era of the Cultural Revolution has once again surfaced on Chinese social media, the reliable source added.

Jianli Yang, writing in the Washington Times, said the echoes of the Cultural Revolution reverberate throughout China today, with the Chinese government going back to the past and putting the brakes on many aspects of ideology and culture. .

President Xi Jinping’s efforts to shape the minds of Chinese youth and control Chinese culture have started to resemble the tactics employed by Mao Zedong, the Washington Times reported.

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) approach to society – especially the business and entertainment industries – aims to regulate aspects that it considers detrimental to its broader objectives and is likely to have a lasting impact on Chinese society, just as the Cultural Revolution did in the 1960s.

