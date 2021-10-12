China claims to have ‘prevented’ 400 million births after one-child policy: report





In an editorial in The Times of Israel, author Fabien Baussart noted the “dismay and anger” of Chinese women against the Communist Party (CCP) led by Xi Jinping after the government presented its new control directive of the population last September. According to the South China Post report, “the State Council has said it will” reduce the rate of abortions required for non-medical reasons, “as part of its efforts to improve women’s health, according to the report. to a slew of new guidelines addressing issues related to the country’s women and children. “This reform, along with others in the past, has infuriated Chinese women. The current announcement sparked widespread outcry among Chinese women, who took to Weibo (a system similar to Twitter) to stress that “the female body has become a” tool “to promote population control in the country. “ANI reported. It should be noted that China started its one-child policy in 1979 to curb population growth. According to the Times of Israel article, the government, despite thousands of deaths from forced abortions, claimed to have “prevented” 400 million births. Noting the “abusive and coercive” population policies implemented over time, a Chinese woman wrote on Weibo that “when (the state) wants you to have a child, you have to do it at all costs. When (the state) doesn’t want it. , you do not have the right to give birth, even at the risk of dying. “ Chinese population control melee The “disastrous” policy was suspended in 2015 after seeing the negative impact on the economy. The following year, Beijing introduced the “two-child policy” to support population growth. However, at that time, most citizens preferred an unmarried child due to rising expenses and falling income, Baussart wrote in The Times of Israel. About five years later, the CCP led by Xi Jinping adopted the “three children” policy. It should be noted that demographic measurements for decades have allowed the Chinese government to decide “literally” on the number of abortions. “Now he’s going to decide how many women shouldn’t have abortions,” Baussart wrote. Concerned about the 2020 census figures (12 minutes), or 6 minutes less than in 2016 (18 minutes) and the working population, the Chinese government decided in May to liberalize its childbirth policy. Last May, he announced that he will come with “support measures that will be conducive to improving the structure of the population of our country, to the achievement of the country’s strategy of actively dealing with the aging of the population and to maintain the advantage, the human resource endowment, “Baussart said in his article. . Finally, academics have also pointed out that government policies “go against women’s human rights”. With entries from ANI Image: AP (representative)

