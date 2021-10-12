NCB’s Wankhede Alleges Illegal Surveillance; Akasa Air obtains the NOC





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hyperventile after India’s airstrike in Balakot

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan again conceded Monday that India carried out the Balakot airstrike on Pakistani soil, and revealed how it frightened his country by adding an element of “nuclear flashpoint”. Speaking to a news channel, the Pakistani prime minister officially admitted that in retaliation for the Pulwama attack, India bombed Pakistan’s Balakot region, an event the country initially denied and then ended up accepting with difficulty. Imran Khan also added that Pakistan responded to the Balakot strike and shot down an Indian plane, referring to the one controlled by squadron commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He also bragged about the “return” of the Abhinandan squadron commander in an attempt to “calm things down” with India.

Alleged illegal surveillance video of NCB’s Sameer Wankhede; LOOK

Republic Media Network accessed CCTV footage implicating alleged illegal surveillance of NCB Area Manager Sameer Wankhede. This development comes after the NCB officer, who blew up the Mumbai cruise ship implicating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others, alleged that he was being illegally monitored.

J&K: Meeting underway between security forces and terrorists in the village of Tulran in Shopian

A meeting is underway between terrorists and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the village of Tulran Imam Sahib in the Shopian district following reports of the presence of terrorists in the village, a police official said.

Kashmiri pundits flee migrant camps as targeted assassinations continue in valley

The Republic Media Network has conducted a detailed investigation amid the looming threat and recent murder of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir. The investigation reveals the reality on the ground in the Union territory where the Pandits of Kashmir are again facing an exodus like that of the 1990s. The investigation revealed that the minorities of Kashmir, mainly the Pandits, live in fear in their own homeland.

Terrorists killing Indian civilians and Jawans, Mehbooba Mufti wants to dialogue with Pakistan

One day when the country lost five of its troops in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti advocated India’s dialogue with Pakistan. Speaking to the media, Mehbooba Mufti said that despite all the fighting at the border, India was unable to ensure the safety and security of the people and therefore the country should go the “other way” – discussions and deliberations with Pakistan.

Global Energy Crisis: As Electricity Crisis Paralyzes Countries, Why India Is Better

The world has been hit by an unprecedented energy crisis as demand for energy in a post-pandemic world begins to witness a widespread rebound. The mismatch between supply and demand has driven up energy prices around the world, threatening to block the wheels of economic recovery.

Bihar ventures into solar power amid allegations of coal shortage and looming energy crisis

Claims of an impending energy crisis due to the coal shortage have affected all of India. Bihar, which relies on electricity from NTPC’s coal-fired power plants in the state’s Baadh and Aurangabad districts, supplied only 2,200 MW of the 4,500 MW estimated under the deal. purchase of electricity with NTPC, in the last 2 weeks.

BJP tries to limit damage after regressive rant by K Sudhakar lecturing women

In an attempt to limit the damage after Karnataka’s health minister Dr K Sudhakar’s controversial statement on “modern women,” the national secretary general of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CT Ravi, claimed on Monday that “Not all women”. Specifically targeting educated and active women, the BJP leader added that their “mindset” had “broadened a little too much”.

Akasa Air from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala obtains the NOC from the Ministry of Aviation; ops eyes by summer 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, which will fly under the brand name “Akasa Air”, has received an NOC (Certificate of No Objection) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the company confirmed in a press release. The future airline has also announced its intention to start operations from summer 2022 with “the effort to be the most reliable, affordable and green airline in the country”.

Nobel Prize in economics 2021: work on labor economics and causal relations rewarded

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Economics to three American economists, David Card, Joshua D Angrist, Guido W Imbens. Also known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize, Card won half the prize “for his empirical contributions to labor economics”, while Angrist and Imbens won the second half “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships” .

