Controversial Pakistan Senate Speaker Receives Invitation from Lok Sabha Presidents





Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla invited Pakistani Senate Speaker to attend the centenary celebration of the establishment of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee. The invitation has yet to be confirmed by the Foreign Ministry, but other knowledgeable sources told The Hindu that the August 24 letter sent to the Senate Speaker of Pakistan was a routine gesture because Pakistan is part of the Commonwealth and other members of the reunion is also likely to be part of the celebration.

As the Public Accounts Committee celebrates the 100th anniversary of its trip, it would be an honor for us, if you could kindly be the guest of the Parliament of India and honor this historic event with your esteemed presence. said the letter which was first reported by Pakistani social media deals with working with BOL TV.

The PAC is the oldest parliamentary committee on Indian legislative affairs and has played a crucial role in upholding the principle of accountability as it exercises control over public spending, a key function of the democratic system.

India and Pakistan engaged in clandestine talks between December 2020 and April 2021. According to information published in the Pakistani newspaper DAWN, intelligence officials from both sides met at least 5 times during this visit. period in a Gulf country to discuss bilateral issues, especially Kashmir.

The talks were then overshadowed by developments in Afghanistan, where Pakistan-backed Taliban fighters gained the upper hand in the battle against the Afghan National Defense Forces, ultimately ousting the government of President Ashraf Ghani on August 15. India was forced to withdraw its diplomatic representatives after the fall of the Ghanaian government.

The latest move also appears to be an attempt to engage the Pakistani establishment, as Mr. Sanjrani is believed to represent the interests of Pakistan’s military elite.

Mr. Sanjrani, from the troubled province of Balochistan, had sparked controversy in the past. In August 2019, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) jointly accused him, an independent from Balochistan, of working for the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition jointly tabled a resolution accusing him of weakening democratic Senate processes, but he survived a no-confidence motion by a few votes. His three-year term ended on March 12, 2021, but he won a second term, immediately solidifying his reputation for being backed by Imran Khan’s government.

Mr Sanjrani’s visit is expected to take place on December 4-5, when events are expected to take place in Delhi, but his presence and interactions will be interesting, especially given the ripple effect of Afghanistan. visible in the outbreak of violence in Kashmir. . Mr Sanjrani himself had in the past championed the cause of Kashmir, saying at one point he would write to parliamentarians around the world to highlight allegations of human rights violations by Indian forces in Kashmir. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/controversial-senate-chairman-of-pakistan-gets-lok-sabha-speakers-invite/article36952458.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos