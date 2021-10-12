Pak Journalists Union Calls Imran Khan Government’s Proposed Law on Media Authority “Draconian”





ANI | Update: October 11, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): A multi-party convention of the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ) on Saturday rejected the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill as “draconian and black law,” reported local media. government to immediately withdraw its plan, the PFUJ warned that if it was not withdrawn, civil society and unions would support the federation’s plan to launch a nationwide unrest, The News International reported. the government on the PMDA, the convention lambasted the government for imposing unannounced censorship, restricting press freedom and crippling the entire press and media industry. “Trade unions, political workers, lawyers and civil society are committed to supporting the journalist community side by side in the fight for press freedom,” The News International reported. The convention was organized by the Multan Union of Journalists (MUJ) and was chaired on Saturday by PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar. Representatives from all walks of life attended the conference.Stating that the media have a crucial role to play in protecting democratic traditions, former Prime Minister and Senate Opposition Leader Yusuf Raza Gilani stressed that his party fully support the legitimate demands of journalists. .

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believes in the power of democracy and the Constitution. Congratulating journalists for their fight for their rights, senior politician Javed Hashmi pledged to always support journalists in their fight for their rights. PFUJ Chairman Shahzada Zulfiqar told reporters were the vanguard of democracy and one person’s freedom and stressed that it was their responsibility to stand up against the oppressors and defend the rights . The media had been arrested. The PFUJ had no program against the government. The PFUJ had its 19 point charter of demands, ”The News International reported. Additionally, Zulfiqar said the PFUJ will launch its march from Quetta in the first week of November Punjab Chief Minister Nadeem Qureshi’s spokesman said objections to government policy were forthcoming regarding the bogus The spokesperson said th at it was important that they know the facts about all the news they were going through today. He also pointed out that the payments to media houses had been authorized by the government, the Pakistani publication added. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-journalists-union-calls-imran-khan-govts-proposed-media-authority-law-as-draconian20211011211531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos