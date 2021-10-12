Pak Journalists Union Calls Imran Khan Government’s Proposed Law on Media Authority “Draconian”





A multi-party convention of the Federal Union of Pakistan Journalists (PFUJ) on Saturday rejected the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill as “draconian and black law,” local media reported. Demanding the government to immediately withdraw its project, the PFUJ warned that if it was not withdrawn, civil society and unions would support the federation’s plan to launch unrest across the country, The News International reported.

Endorsing the PFUJ’s decision not to hold any dialogue with the government on the PMDA, the convention lambasted the government for imposing unannounced censorship, restricting press freedom and crippling the entire press industry and newspapers. media. “Trade unions, political workers, lawyers and civil society are committed to supporting the journalistic community side by side in the struggle for press freedom,” The News International reported. The convention was organized by the Union of Journalists of Multan (MUJ) and was chaired by the president of the PFUJ, Shahzada Zulfiqar, on Saturday. Representatives from all walks of life attended the conference.

Stating that the media have a crucial role to play in protecting democratic traditions, former Prime Minister and Senate opposition leader Yusuf Raza Gilani stressed that his party will fully support journalists’ legitimate demands. He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believes in the power of democracy and the Constitution.

Congratulating journalists for fighting for their rights, senior politician Javed Hashmi pledged to always stand by journalists in their fight for their rights. PFUJ Chairman Shahzada Zulfiqar said journalists are the vanguard of democracy and one person’s freedom and stressed that it is their responsibility to stand up against oppressors and defend rights.

“He asked Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to sit down with the bodies of journalists and discuss the matter. He said the media ads had been stopped. The PFUJ had no program against the government. The PFUJ had its 19 point charter of demands, “News International reported. Additionally, Zulfiqar said the PFUJ will launch its march from Quetta in the first week of November.

Punjabi Chief Minister Nadeem Qureshi’s spokesman said objections to government policy were being raised over the fake news. The spokesperson said it was important that they know the facts about all the news they were going through today. He also pointed out that the payments to media houses had been authorized by the government, the Pakistani publication added. (ANI)

