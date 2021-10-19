PM Modi will attend the Abhidhamma Day program tomorrow in Kushinagar

Eminent monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and ambassadors from several nations will participate in the Occ of Abhidhamma Day.

A Sri Lankan delegation of 123 delegates, including a 12-member Holy Relic entourage, led by the current Mahanayaka of the Waskaduwa Temple, attends the event with Holy Relics.

Ajanta fresco paintings, Buddhist sutra calligraphy, Buddhist artifacts unearthed at Vadnagar and other sites in Gujarat will also be on display.

The Union Ministry of Culture, International Buddhist Confederation, in association with the government of Uttar Pradesh, organizes Abhidhamma Day on the auspicious occasion of Ashwin Poornima.

The day marks the end of a three-month rainy retreat – Varshavaas or Vassa – for Buddhist monks and nuns during which they stay at a place in the vihara and monastery and pray.

The Sri Lankan delegation also includes Anunayakas (deputy heads) of the four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in the country – Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta. It also includes five cabinet ministers from Sri Lanka headed by Namal Rajapakshe.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture, the highlight of the event is the display of the sacred Buddha relic brought from the Waskaduwa Sri Subuddhi Rajvihara temple in Sri Lanka by the temple Mahanayaka.

In 1898, archaeologists from the Archaeological Survey of India excavated a large mound in the estate of British landowner William Claxton Peppe in Piprahwa, in the Sidharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, about 160 km from Kushinagar. They found a large stone box and inside that stone box there were coffins and on a coffin these words were inscribed: “IyangsaleelanidhaneBudhasabhagawathesakiyanansukithibahathanansabhaginikathansasunadalatha”.

Sri Subhuthi Mahanayake Thero from Waskaduwa temple, Sri Lanka, who was helping the archaeological team and WC Peppe translated the text which means “this noble act of depositing the relics of Buddha was carried out by the brothers, sisters and children of Sakyas “.

“Thus, these relics are accepted as real relics (bone fragments, ashes, pieces of Buddha jewelry). Part of the Buddha relics obtained from this stupa was sent to the King of Thailand and another part was sent to the King of Thailand. been sent to the King of Burma, “the statement said.

WC Peppe presented another part of the relics, as a sign of gratitude, to Sri Subhuthi Mahanayake Thero.

“Some of the same relics inlaid in three small lotuses, which are further enclosed in a crystal ball, kept in a coffin measuring 30cm * 26.5cm which is fixed on a wooden stand, are brought to Kushinagar for a public exhibition, “says the release.

PM Modi will offer prayers to the Holy Relic and will also visit the Mahaparinirvana temple to offer flowers and chivar to the elongated statue of Buddha.

The ancient city of Kushinagar is the last resting place of Gautama Buddha, where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death.

It is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Buddhists since ancient times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport is an important landmark connecting Buddhist holy places of pilgrimage for Buddhists around the world.

The Prime Minister will also give “Civar Dana” to monks from Sri Lanka and other countries participating in the event.

Chivar refers to a “monk’s robe”. The period after three months of Varshavas, observed as a retreat by monks and nuns staying in the vihara during the rainy season, is a time of giving, for the laity to express their gratitude to Sangha.

“Lay Buddhists bring gifts to temples, especially new robes for monks and nuns. The gift of atthaparikara (in Sri Lanka it is known as Atapirikara) – the eight requisites – makes part of the offerings. However, Chivara’s dana can also be given on other occasions, ”the statement said.

The Prime Minister has offered Chivar and Sangha Dana on several occasions both in India and abroad. He offered it at the Sri Lanka Mahabodhi Society temple in Colombo in 2014, at the sacred Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya to senior monks from various countries in October 2015 and at the Vesak Buddha Poornima Diwas event in 2018 in New Delhi to senior monks and nuns from various countries.

The PM will also see an exhibition of recreational fresco paintings from Ajanta Cave by the late MR Pimpare of Aurangabad.

The PM will also see an exhibition of recreational fresco paintings from Ajanta Cave by the late MR Pimpare of Aurangabad.

The exhibition also includes the Buddhist calligraphy of the sutras of the famous calligrapher Jamyang Dorjee from Sikkim.

“These priceless works of art are a testament to India’s rich and diverse artistic Buddhist heritage,” the statement said.

The Buddhist works of art and artifacts unearthed at various sites in Gujarat present the extent of Buddhism in India and the various original sources from which it has traveled and spread in different directions around the world.

“Vadnagar once flourished with a large Buddhist Vihara where ancient travelers described seeing a congregation of 10,000 Buddhist monks. The exhibit is curated by Ms. Kshipra,” the statement said.

