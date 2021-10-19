Scotland must prove Boris Johnson right in believing he is unstoppable





THE Supreme Court has ruled that the Holyrood Parliament’s decision to pass legislation incorporating the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scottish law was ‘ultra vires’, thus strengthening the ‘unquantifiable legislative power’ of the Westminster Parliament.

This could be seen, at best, as a mere ‘slap in the face’ in the Scottish Parliament, but I have no doubt that more sinister motives are a foot in the door. It’s pretty clear that this was an attempt by the right-wing Conservative government to test the legal limits of Holyrood’s ability to pass legislation on his own, especially with regard to any future Scottish constitutional changes. and in particular a referendum on independence.

Decentralization legislation, if interpreted narrowly as the Johnson government currently does, exposes the inability of decentralized nations to fundamentally change their futures if they so choose. In fact, it is not only sinister, it is undemocratic. There is no doubt that Scotland will be forever barred from achieving independence. Much worse awaits us! Appealing to the Supreme Court was a well-thought-out strategy to bring Scotland under the “British vision” of the right-wing conservatives who see themselves in power for the next 20 years. Faced with totally inept political opposition south of the border, they now have full latitude to mold the country in their vision of Britain unseen since Victoriana. It means little to the Tories that they haven’t had a mandate in Scotland since the 1950s. Right now we are witnessing the biggest attack on Scottish sovereignty ever. READ MORE: Scottish government ‘bitterly disappointed’ with Supreme Court ruling, Holyrood said It is neither subtle nor sophisticated! The Conservatives’ strategy is worryingly chauvinistic and borders on phobic proportions towards the Scots, its politics, its government and its policies, and with fake news it peddles the idea that we cannot take care of ourselves, that decentralization is failing day by day and the intervention of the conservatives in our decentralized nation is quite justifiable. It is reaching propaganda levels not seen since the days before WWII. Does this analysis seem exaggerated? It’s not! The sinister antics of Johnson and his lackey cabinet are there for everyone. Each was tasked with pressing the British nationalism button every turn. The so-called Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, said that “the UK is no longer a four-nation country but a one-country GB”. In the future, all political and economic decisions will be based on the one country approach. Even the term UK is downplayed. Remarks that Scotland is an English region are made. There is constant denigration of the Scottish government and Holyrood. The recent Conservative Party conference on the lack of politics, abundant slogans and rhetoric, slurs and derision were reminiscent of other artificial gatherings seen in past history. And, due to apathy, the Conservatives’ campaign towards a one-nation Britain may in fact succeed. Parts of Northern Ireland and Wales can let this happen silently or unintentionally. England already thinks it’s Great Britain. Welsh nationalism may be on the rise, but Wales is still dominated by England. Northern Ireland is trickier. It enjoys the advantages of the single market / Ireland. The Good Friday deal gives them a reunification option that many in Northern Ireland can choose. Johnson might not stop reunification, and the name GB would finally stand on its own. This leaves Scotland the biggest obstacle and challenge for Johnson and his right-wing Churchillian ambitions of GB, the almighty world giant. Shall we just nod and allow ourselves once again to be a submissive nation dominated by a GB led by England and watch as our decentralized status is crushed, the aspirations of our young people and our citizens lost for generations? We have come a long way and Scotland is on the eve of independence. Will we be Catalonia or Quebec? There is a democratic way out of this impasse. We must put all our considerable talents at the service of a democratic and legal solution before it is too late. The Conservatives believe they are unstoppable. Teflon Johnson believes he can say anything and do anything. He knows the Scots are his Achilles heel. Let’s start fighting now before it’s too late! Dan Bois

Kirriemuir

