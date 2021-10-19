Trump to appear in video deposition on Monday





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump lashes out at Cassidy after saying he will not support him for president in 2024. Testimony Monday in a civil lawsuit dating back to a 2015 protest where violence allegedly erupted between the protesters and his security guards.

The deposition, scheduled for 10 a.m., comes after New York Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez called for Trump to testify in the 2015 trial.

Donald J. Trump will appear for deposition on October 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. … or, in the event of illness or emergency, on another mutually agreed upon date no later than October 31, 2021, Gonzalez said in the order, according to at ABC News.

Benjamin N. Dictor, an attorney for the protesters, confirmed to the Washington Post last week that he would question Trump at Trump Tower in video testimony starting Monday.

I will be interrogating Donald Trump under oath at Trump Tower, Dictor said in a written statement. We look forward to showing the video recording of her testimony to the jury during her trial.

A group of Mexican protesters took legal action against Trump, his campaign, and then security chief Keith Schiller in 2015 after protesters allegedly clashed with Trump’s security personnel during a protest outside Trump Tower in New York that year.

The plaintiffs allege that Trump’s security guards assaulted them and violated their free speech rights when they protested then-candidates’ comments regarding Mexican immigrants.

In the past, Trump has called Mexican immigrants “rapists” and accused them of “bringing crime” to the United States.

The lawsuit specifically accuses Schiller of hitting one of the protesters, Efrain Galicia, in the head when he tried to confiscate a cardboard sign that read Trump: Make America Racist Again, according to CNN.

Schiller, however, said he was trying to clear the sidewalk when he collided with the protester, according to the Post. He also said he was grabbed from behind.

Trump was not present at the protest when the alleged violence erupted, but protesters still named him indicted in the lawsuit, arguing that candidates’ language on the election campaign indicated such action against protesters was allowed, according to the Post. The plaintiffs also noted that the guards were employed by Trump.

Gonzalez first ordered Trump to appear for video testimony in 2019, when he ordered the then president to answer questions because his testimony was essential.

The President, however, stated that he would not be sitting at the questioning session due to executive privilege. Gonzales then rejected that claim, writing in an order that no government official, including the executive, is above the law, according to CNN.

Trump’s lawyers have reportedly appealed the ruling, which postponed the trial so the appeals court could resolve the legal issues.

The Hill has reached out to Trump for comment.

