Turkey to donate vaccines to Togo and other African countries





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will also donate medical supplies to Togo, Burkina Faso and Liberia to help them in their fight against Covid-19. President Erdogan’s visit marks Turkey’s first official visit to Togo at the presidential level. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would donate Covid-19 vaccines to Togo, Burkina Faso and Liberia, along with other medical supplies, in a bid to help countries fight the pandemic of coronavirus. “Turkey will donate vaccines to Togo, Burkina Faso and Liberia, as well as medical supplies in the coming period,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Togolese counterpart Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe in Lomé, Togo Tuesday. President Erdogan also said the two countries could take action in many areas, including security, economy and agriculture. “In addition to that, we can also take measures in military security cooperation, in particular so that terrorism does not infiltrate this region. I told my dear friend during the bilateral meeting. We will always continue to stand alongside Togo in this matter. ,” he said. The visit to Togo is part of his three-day African tour, which began Monday in Luanda, the Angolan capital. Erdogan’s African tour, which also includes Nigeria, is seen as important for new cooperation opportunities in Africa. READ MORE: Erdogan kicks off African tour to strengthen ties with continent LIVE: Turkish President Erdogan and his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbé hold joint press conference in Lomé, Togo https://t.co/NK4IQu9Flb – PresserWatch (@PresserWatch) October 19, 2021 Historical tour President Erdogan’s visit marks Turkey’s first official visit to Togo at the presidential level. Ankara and Lomé have maintained good bilateral relations, including regular high-level contacts during meetings of multilateral organizations and the economic partnership. The volume of trade between counties reached 106 million dollars in 2019 and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is also active in Togo. READ MORE:

Erdogan: Turkey rejects orientalist approach to African continent Before his arrival on Tuesday, Turkish and Togolese flags were lined up in the streets of the capital Lomé. Posters by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbe with the words “Together a fairer world is possible” were seen in various districts of the capital. The visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Togo on July 20 was Ankara’s first official visit to Lomé. Turkey opened its embassy in Lomé on April 1 of this year. READ MORE:

Erdogan: Turkey becomes Africa’s largest trading partner Source: AA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/africa/erdogan-turkey-will-donate-vaccines-to-togo-other-african-countries-50866 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos