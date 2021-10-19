BSF deployment in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal asks PM Modi to intervene | Ludhiana News





LUDHIANA: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and get the decision on the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) canceled over large areas of the Punjab as well as the three agricultural laws.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Ludhiana, the SAD president said he had written to the prime minister about it and stressed the urgency to review the central directive extending the jurisdiction of the BSF to more than fifty kilometers along barbed wire. fence with Pakistan.

During his visit to the city, the SAD president interacted with different sections of society in addition to participating in a massive road show.

Sukhbir Badal said he reminded the prime minister that he had been one of the most vocal champions of the federal principle and that he had always advocated true fiscal and political autonomy for states. He said the prime minister, as chief minister of Gujarat, opposed a similar directive from the then UPA government. Badal also said in his letter that deploying the BSF and giving it sweeping powers is like pushing Presidents Rule through the back door.

When questioned, Badal also lambasted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for having obediently ceded the rights of the state to the center and asked the latter to clarify why he had accepted the proposal during his meeting with the Minister of the Interior. Union, Amit Shah, October 5.

The SAD president also lambasted the chief minister for having engaged in photo ops alone. He said that at this time, attempts were being made to deceive people by laying various foundation stones. “These foundation stones will only remain stones because no work will be undertaken on any of the projects during the next two months before the imposition of the model code of conduct,” he said.

He also urged Channi to pull himself together and ensure the timely supply of DAP fertilizers to farmers. “S Parkash Singh Badal used to make arrangements for the purchase of fertilizer two months in advance,” he said, adding that the Congress party was only interested in the fight for the highest positions and had left the farmers at the mercy of the companies. He also called on Channi not to engage in a sham by calling an investment summit after the liquidation of the Punjab Invest department. “No investment has been made in the Punjab over the past five years and none will occur over the next two months,” he said.

He also called on the chief minister to take action to control the spread of dengue fever in the state.

Responding to another question, the SAD chairman said the center should explain why the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir was allowed to deteriorate. He said that J&K had been turned into Union territory and that it was the responsibility of the Center to maintain law and order as well as ensure the safety of members of the minority community.

Previously, the SAD chairman addressed members of various strata of society at the residence of party leader Gurdeep Gosha with former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal. He said the former SAD-led government made a difference in people’s lives by making surplus state electricity and improving air and road connectivity. He also listed how Ludhiana had benefited from the construction of two bypass lanes in addition to the improvement of the Ferozepur road.

Badal also took part in a massive roadshow which, after starting from the road to Samrala, took three hours to reach Fieldganj. People showered President SAD with flower petals in addition to garlands galore. He was also accompanied by the local party candidate Pritpal Singh Pali on this occasion.

Badal also paid homage to Guru Ravidas mandir and Gurdwara Baba Bachittar Singh Ji. He also participated in the Shobha Yatra organized to celebrate the Pargat Diwas of Bhagwan Valmiki Ji at the Daresi field.

